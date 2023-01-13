4. basketball.jpg

Landry Haugen, of Sturgis Brown, shoots a jumper in the lane during Friday’s 51-9 loss to Belle Fourche in Sturgis.

Click to purchase this photo

STURGIS — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs were on fire with some great offense and even better, easily defeating the Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers, 55-15, Friday in Sturgis.

“I thought our defense was really good, I thought up front we trapped pretty hard, and ran our defensive trap on the other end, and we got up and down the court well,” said Bill Burr, Belle Fourche’s coach. “We pushed the ball well and were able to feed our posts and then swung it out front if we needed to, we played well tonight and the best I have seen us play.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.