STURGIS — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs were on fire with some great offense and even better, easily defeating the Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers, 55-15, Friday in Sturgis.
“I thought our defense was really good, I thought up front we trapped pretty hard, and ran our defensive trap on the other end, and we got up and down the court well,” said Bill Burr, Belle Fourche’s coach. “We pushed the ball well and were able to feed our posts and then swung it out front if we needed to, we played well tonight and the best I have seen us play.”
Sturgis Brown Courtney Pool said the need to get better looks at the basket.
“They (Belle Fourche) played awesome and not making excuses but that is our fifth game in eight days and these kids are so wore out,” said Pool.
“Shooting is our achilles heel, and we definitely have to figure out how to get better looks at the basket, move the ball better. Those are things that definitely shine out for us, but usually defensively, we are a lot better than that.”
Leading the scoring for the Leading Scoopers was Novali Dinkins with four points and Keeley Heikes with three.
The Lady Scoopers field goal shooting was seven for 30, for 23%.
“I still love my team and they are good kids and they are not quitters, so I know they will come back in on Monday and we will get to work and keep trying to get better at the things we are not as good at. Program wide, we are lacking some skills that we need to continue to work on and get better at,” Pool said.
Mataya Ward led the Lady Broncs in scoring with 17 points.
“I feel like we all played really well overall as a team, our first half was phenomenal all across the board and we came out in the second half with almost the same intensity, everyone just played a really good game tonight,” Ward said.
Coach Burr said he was proud of his team’s performance, and talked about Ward’s play.
“She is just a tough kid, she goes hard for us, she wants the rebounds, she wants to do offense and defense and is a team leader, and everyone feeds off of her. Not only Mataya, I have a lot of kids out there that work so hard, and I am so proud of them. They get up and down the court and want to play and they love to win and that is what they want to do every time they step on the court.”
Belle Fourche’s Dylan Stedillie and Sloan Young both with nine points, and Grace Clooten with eight points.
The Scoopers are back in action tonight when they host Rapid City C.entral
The Lady Broncs will host the Douglas Patriots on Saturday.
SCORING BY QUARTERS:
1st: Belle 21, Sturgis 5
2nd: Belle 39, Sturgis 7
3rd: Belle 51, Sturgis 9
4th: Belle 55 , Sturgis 15
STURGIS BROWN STATS:
Field Goal: 7/30 for 23%
Free Throws: 0/0
Turn overs: 22
Rebounds: 9
BELLE FOURCHE STATS:
Field Goals: 24/49 for 48%
Free throws: 5/10 for 50%
Turn overs: 12
Rebounds: 26
(Note: This story was updated to reflect the correct final score.)
