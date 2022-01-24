Lady Broncs race past Bowman County 69-47

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs outscored Bowman, County, N.D. 40-24 in the second half to win 69-47 Saturday, in Belle Fourche.
“That was huge win for us,” said Bill Burr, Belle Fourche’s head girls’ basketball coach. “That was our fourth game in five days, and to play that team here and come out and play the way we did today. I’m just so proud of the girls. They got up and down the court well, they rebounded well, they took care of the basketball, and kept our composure, and we played really well.”
Chloe Crago scored the first points of the game to put Belle Fourche on top 2-0.
Bowman County scored six straight points to take the lead 6-2.
Belle Fourche’s Tia Williamson scored back-to-back field goals to tie the score 6-6.
Williamson would add another field goal, and Kaylin Garza scored, but Bowman County held an 11-10 lead after one quarter of play.
Grace Clooten scored and Williamson added a free throw to tie the score 13-13.
Belle Fourche got its offense going.
Mataya Ward scored back-to-back field goals, Lily McCarty hit a 3-pointer, Crago scored on a layup and made a free throw, and McCarty scored to put the Lady Broncs on top 23-13.
Dylan Stedillie hit a field goal and a 3-pointer, and Sloan Young would score on back-to-back field goals to give Belle Fourche a 29-23 lead at the half.
Crago and Ward made field goals and Williamson added a free throw to keep Belle Fourche on top 34-25
Crago, Williamson, Garza and McCarty helped the Lady Broncs lead 51-36 after three quarters.
Belle Fourche outscored Bowman 18-11 in the fourth quarter to win easily, 69-47,
The Lady Broncs had five players finish in double figures.
Williamson finished with 12 points, followed by Crago and McCarty with 11 points each, and Young and Ward scored 10 points each.
Belle Fourche, now 8-5, hosts Watertown Saturday.
