BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s varsity girls’ basketball team forged a 14-7 record during a season that ended one game short of the Class A SoDak 16 event.

“It was a fun season, kind of a different season with the weather this year,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr said. “A lot of games were postponed and rescheduled.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.