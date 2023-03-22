BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s varsity girls’ basketball team forged a 14-7 record during a season that ended one game short of the Class A SoDak 16 event.
“It was a fun season, kind of a different season with the weather this year,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr said. “A lot of games were postponed and rescheduled.”
Three games between Dec. 16 and 22 were postponed, with a Jan. 19 contest against Winner being cancelled.
All occurred because of the inclimate weather.
A Dec. 16 game against Newcastle was re-slated for Feb. 14, with a Dec. 17 contest against Sundance moved to Jan. 9. Hot Springs was slated to visit Belle Fourche on Dec. 22, but that game was not played until Jan. 16.
Early contests contributed to the Lady Broncs’ evolution this season, Burr said. He added the Lady Broncs won some by wide margins, but others had to be rescheduled.
“We were turning the ball over and not taking care of the basketball like we should have been, but we were able to win big,” Burr said. He added the team worked on different defensive concepts during those contests.
Burr said some bad habits were developed, and those could not be broken later in the bigger games.
“I take responsibility for that because that’s something we shouldn’t have had happen towards the end like that,” he added.
Belle Fourche edged Spearfish 59-55 in its season opener. A 51-37 setback to St. Thomas More dropped the Broncs’ record to 2-1.
A 55-15 triumph over Sturgis Brown started a six-game winning streak for Belle Fourche. A 49-26 win over Hill City improved the Broncs to 8-1.
The Broncs then dropped five of their next seven games. Belle Fourche was 10-6 after a 51-47 setback to Florence-Henry.
Belle Fourche ended regular-season play on a three-game winning streak.
The Lady Broncs stood at 13-6 after defeating Faith 55-42.
Region 8A tournament play started with Belle Fourche seeded number 3.
The Lady Broncs downed Hot Springs 51-26 in the first round before a 66-49 loss to Rapid City Christian ended the season.
Burr said the Broncs played well but struggled in a few of the season’s big games.
“For us, it’s always that outside shooting was concern for us,” Burr said of the team coming into the season. He added this hurts a team trying to play an inside-out game.
Burr agreed defense was a team strength going into the season.
“We like to try to pride our selves on defense,” he said, adding the girls work hard in that area.
On-court highlights for Burr included wins over Spearfish and Newcastle, along with a road trip to Flandreau and Henry.
Burr said the Lady Broncs played well against Thomas More.
Junior Mataya Ward and senior Chloe Crago excelled for Belle Fourche this season, Burr said.
He cited Ward’s efforts on offense and the toughness of Crago, who took a total of 29 defensive charges during the past three seasons.
Burr said juniors Sloan Young and Reese Larson developed well as players.
He added he looks forward to seeing them and others play next season.
Lily McCarty, Tia Williamson, Dylan Stedillie, Grace Clooten, and Crago represented the senior class.
“They’ve been with us since seventh grade,” Burr said in describing the seniors. “They bring a great attitude into the gym, and they always involve the younger girls.”
Burr thanked all five of the seniors for their contributions and hard work.
He said he really enjoyed watching them grow.
“We got a lot of kids working hard. Like I said, I’m excited about next year,” Burr said.
He cited players like Ward, Young, Larson, junior Sarah Juelfs, junior Anika Main, sophomore Lily Nore, sophomore Peyton Staley, and sophomore Bailey Moke.
Burr thanked the Black Hills Pioneer and the Broncs’ fans, saying the community support is appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.