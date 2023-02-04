Lady Broncs gallop past Lady Tigers 62-34

By Dennis Knuckles
Black Hills Pioneer
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs pulled away in the second half to defeat Mobridge-Pollock 62-34, on Senior Night, Thursday night in Belle Fourche.
“I thought we kind of forced some stuff early. We hit some good shots outside, but our rebounding and our defense the last couple of games we’ve been struggling a little bit. Not getting to what we call home base. That’s the style of defense we play and I thought we did a better job of that,” said Bill Burr, the Lady Broncs head coach.
Burr added,” I thought in the second half we settled down quite a bit, and really ran our offense well. We did some isolation with different players, and created some offense and shots of that.”
A field goal by Tia Williamson and a 3-pointer by Lily McCarty put Belle Fourche on top 5-3.
Chloe Crago and Mataya Ward scored and Dylan Stedillie added nailed a 3-pointer to push the Lady Broncs lead to 12-3.
Ward added a field goal to give Belle Fourche a 14-7 lead after the first quarter.
Field goals by McCarty and Crago kept the Lady Broncs on top 18-10.
Mobridge-Pollock battled back.
Two free throws by Charley Henderson, and field goals by Faith Heil and Mariah Goehring cut the Belle Fourche lead to 18-16 with 4:32 left in the half.
A Stedillie 3-pointer, and field goals by Sloan Young, Stedillie, and Lily Nore gave the Lady Broncs some breathing room at 27-17.
Belle Fourche led 29-20 at the half.
Crago scored four points and Ward scored seven points to open the third quarter and give the Lady Broncs a 40-24 lead midway through the third quarter.
Belle Fourche led 47-29 after three quarters, and they out scored the Lady Tigers 15-5 in the fourth quarter to win 62-34.
Belle Fourche scoring: Ward 13, Stedillie 13, McCarty 12, Crago 9, Nore 6, Williamson 2, and Young 2.
After the game Crago, Stedillie, McCarty, Williamson, and Grace Clooten shared their thoughts on their Senior Night experience.
“It’s really special. It’s something else, and I love that this town does it, and all the people that come and support us, and have been there for us the whole time,” Crago said.
“It was super special. It is something that means a lot to me, and my dad (Chad). We went through a lot at the beginning of my high school career, and so to end it with something special like this meant a lot to me,” said McCarty.
“It was very special. I loved the crowd tonight, and everyone coming and supporting us. Our community supports us, and the fact that we have to go, because most of us have been in varsity since eighth grade,” Stedillie said.
“It was awesome. It was everything I would have imagined, and senior night was honestly the best feeling to ever have in the world,” said Wiliamson.
“It was super special to get out there with my best friends, and just have the experience with them, and just getting er’ done,” Clooten said.
The girls also shared what it is like playing together, and what they want to accomplish the rest of the season.
“They are all my best friends. We’re like family. I love them like family. We get in our little quarrels, but in the end we know we are there for each other,” said Clooten.
“It’s been very special,” said Williamson. “I came here my fifth grade year, and these players, they all welcomed me. Lily was the exception because she came here her junior year. I have always played well with them, and we know each other’s chemistry, and that’s just the name of the game. You’ve got to play together to win together.”
“I just feel extremely lucky to be able to come here last year, and the opportunity to play with these girls was one of the greatest things to ever happen to me,” said McCarty. “They were so welcoming, and just the greatest people. They took me in without a bat of an eye, and even the coaches did. I really can’t be more thankful than I am to be here with these girls, and to play with them, and end my career with them.”
“It has been very special. I’ve been playing with them like since second grade on a traveling team, and that’s why our chemistry is like amazing. It’s just like they are sisters to me, so I love it,” Stedillie said.
“We’ve been playing together since third grade, so it’s really special,” said Crago. “We have some great chemistry, and I wouldn’t want to be playing with anybody else.”
The girls all agreed that going to state is the top priority.
Crago said, “Definitely go to state and get a “W’ there. Definitely just play together as a team the rest of the season. Soak in every minute of it, and work on our defense,” she said.
Burr said he is proud to coach this team.
“This group right here, they’ve been with us for so long. They get along so well. They work so hard. They have great attitudes , and it’s just great to have this quality of seniors coming through for the younger girls in our program to look up too, and see how they play,” said Burr. “It’s been wonderful. It’s been a great group and I hate to see them go. You know you get these special groups that come through.”
Burr said he’s lucky to coach other special teams.
“We’ve had quite a few of those special teams come through Belle Fourche, and there have been a lot of great athletes over here in Belle,” he said.
Belle Fourche (9-3) plays at 2 p.m. today in Custer.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.