IMG_2259.jpg

Belle Fourche’s Chloe Crago goes in for a layup duing Saturday’s 54-26 win over Douglas, in Belle Fourche. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

Click to purchase this photo

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs scored the first 11 points of the game, and galloped past the Douglas Lady Patriots 54-26, Saturday afternoon, in Belle Fourche.

“In the first half I thought we played pretty good defense. Our defense on the bottom side was really good. They read some stuff, got some steals down there, and I thought we pushed the floor really well today,” said Bill Burr, the Lady Broncs coach. “On offense when we started in the zone we were pretty patient and got some scores. Then when they went to man, I thought we were kind of rushing stuff. We could’ve been a little more patient, but overall it was a good day for them. They got up and own the floor hard after a game yesterday (at Sturgis Brown), and that’s what we are looking for. I am really happy and proud of them.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.