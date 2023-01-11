BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs scored the first 11 points of the game, and galloped past the Douglas Lady Patriots 54-26, Saturday afternoon, in Belle Fourche.
“In the first half I thought we played pretty good defense. Our defense on the bottom side was really good. They read some stuff, got some steals down there, and I thought we pushed the floor really well today,” said Bill Burr, the Lady Broncs coach. “On offense when we started in the zone we were pretty patient and got some scores. Then when they went to man, I thought we were kind of rushing stuff. We could’ve been a little more patient, but overall it was a good day for them. They got up and own the floor hard after a game yesterday (at Sturgis Brown), and that’s what we are looking for. I am really happy and proud of them.”
Feld goals by Tia Williamson, Chloe Crago, a free throw by Williamson, and a free throw by Grace Clooten put the Lady Broncs up 11-0 with 5:10 left in the opening quarter.
Douglas finally got on the scoreboard with 4:39 left in the half on a 3-pointer by Keana Walton to cut the Belle Fourche lead to 11-3,
Two free throws by Ward, Lily McCarty hit a 3-pointer, and Crago and Williamson scored to give the Lady Broncs a 20-7 lead after one quarter.
Mataya scored six points and Ward scored eight points to put Belle Fourche on top 36-7.
The Lady Broncs would lead 42-14 at the half.
Both teams struggled from the field in the third quarter as Belle Fourche outscored Douglas 6-4 to lead 48-18 going in the fourth quarter.
Clooten, Ward, and Lily Nore scored for the Lady Broncs in the fourth quarter and they went on to win easily, 54-26.
Belle Fourche scoring: Ward 22, Crago 8, Williamson 8, Dylan Stedillie 6, Clooten 4, McCarty 3, Nore 2, and Sloan Young 1.
Belle Fourche (4-1) hosts Hot Springs (2-4) Monday, in Belle Fourche.
