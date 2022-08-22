BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche lost to Groton Area, 5-2, in girls’ high school soccer action Friday, in Belle Fourche.
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche lost to Groton Area, 5-2, in girls’ high school soccer action Friday, in Belle Fourche.
Tori Brill scored both goals for the Lady Broncs, and Belle Fourche goalie Aleyah Carbajal saved 12 shots.
“The girls fought hard. Tori Brill had two excellent goals. We started out the first couple of minutes of the second half really good, but in middle of that we spent a big chunk of that scrambling a bit, but they finished well and played hard at the end,” said Rebekah Trimble, the Lady Broncs soccer coach.
Brill said the team got off to a slow start.
“We started kind of slow, but when we started going we got the balls to the right position, not too far and not too close to the defense, and it ended up kind of working,” she said. “At the half we talked about do fewer threw balls, and I think it kind of scared them a little, into not doing any. We started to do more and it picked up again, but it was too close to the end.”
The Lady Broncs only have three or four girls as subs, and as the season drags on that could be a problem, but Brill remained optimistic.
“I think we are doing better than most of us expected with fewer subs. We are a young team, we didn’t have any new girls this year, but we are keeping up with the teams double our size with so many subs and fresh legs,” said Brill.
When asked what would happen if injuries caused the team to have no subs, and Brill replied, without hesitation, “We will just have to play it down. If we don’t have anymore subs we just have to play down, fall into position, and just go from there.”
Saturday Belle Fourche lost to Sioux Falls Christian 10-1.
Jazlyn Olson scored Belle Fourche’s only goal.
Aleyah Carbajal saved 29 shots in goal.
Belle Fourche (0-2-1) hosts Sturgis Brown tonight in Belle Fourche. The boys’ game starts at 5 p.m., and the girls’ game follows at 7 p.m.
