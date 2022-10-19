Belle Fourche’s Tori Brill kicks a shot towards the goal during a girls’ soccer game last season in Belle Fourche. Brill and her teammates finished the season with zero wins, nine losses, and one tie. Pioneer file photo
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche endured a trying varsity girls’ soccer season that began with only 18 players, and ended with a winless record.
The Lady Broncs finished with a record of zero wins, nine losses, and one tie.
The team did not qualify for the class A playoffs.
“We had a tough lineup with so many games in a short amount of time, but I think they did well,” said Rebekah Trimble, who just finished her first season as the Lady Broncs head coach.
Belle Fourche earned a 2-2 tie with Douglas/Rapid City Christian to open its season.
The Lady Broncs dropped their final nine games in a season.
Trimble said the Lady Broncs’ defense was considered a strength coming into the season.
She said the squad became stronger on offense as games progressed, playing together as a team during that slower stretch.
Belle Fourche played its first seven games between Aug. 16 and Aug. 30. Its other games were played Sept. 6, Sept. 10, and Sept. 15.
“We were scared of injuries,” Trimble said in describing the concern that low numbers posed. “Injuries did get us down to the point where we had one to two subs for quite a few games, but they all got healed up.”
Trimble said players’ stats and personal improvement goals went up as the season progressed. She cited passing and intensity
