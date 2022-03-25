Lady Broncs earn 15 wins with tough schedule

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche finished 15-8 during a varsity girls’ basketball season that featured a schedule head coach Bill Burr regarded as the most difficult he had seen his team play.
Competition opened against defending state Class B champion White River and included games against Spearfish, Sturgis Brown, Bowman County, Class A foe Watertown, Red Cloud, Custer, Rapid City Christian, Hill City, and Faith.
Belle Fourche reached the Class A SoDak 16 event as the number 14 seed. A 56-34 loss in Gettysburg to third-seeded Hamlin ended the season.
“We always talk about playing together as a team,” said Lady Broncs’ head coach Bill Burr. “They just get along so well and communicate with each other. I think that was our strong point coming in.”
Shooting posed a main concern, and Burr said that was a struggle all season. He added the team must rely on everyone in the absence of a 20-points-a-game scorer.
Belle Fourche fell 64-50 to White River and 54-45 to Spearfish to open its season.
Victories over Newcastle (59-54) and Sundance (47-24) at the Stateline Shootout capped a three-game winning streak and boosted the LadyBroncs’ mark to 3-2.
A three-game slide dropped the Broncs’ record to 3-5. Burr said illness and injuries contributed to that start.
“I was looking at our schedule, and I was pretty concerned,” Burr said in recalling that time. “We had some big games left to play for the rest of the season. I really didn’t know if we would even finish at .500.”
Belle Fourche defeated Lead-Deadwood 57-19 before going to Hill City for a game Burr defined as the season’s turning point.
The Lady Broncs were able to use only six players against Hill City but prevailed 58-50.
“Those six played their backsides off, played a heck of a game,” Burr said. “Things started coming together. In the last 12 games of the season, we go 10-2 against some really good ball clubs.”
That Hill City win squared Belle Fourche’s record at 5-5. Victories over Douglas (60-29), Hot Springs (53-20), Bowman County (69-47), and Watertown (52-39) put the Broncs’ mark at 9-5.
Belle Fourche split its next four games, with the wins coming against Custer (55-44) and Rapid City Christian (42-37). Victories over New Underwood (40-29) and Faith (47-34) allowed the Lady Broncs to finish 13-7 in the regular season.
The second-seeded Broncs downed Lead-Deadwood 52-18 and Rapid City Christian 50-49 in the Region 8A tournament to earn a Class A SoDak 16 spot against Hamlin.
Fourteenth-seeded Belle Fourche fell 56-34 to No. 3 seed Hamlin to end their season.
Burr said his on-court highlights centered on the players coming together as a team.
“It takes everybody on the court to be playing at their best all the time,” Burr said.
He added there was no one player whose improvement this season stood out above anyone else’s.
Kaylin Garza represented the senior class. “She has always been supportive up and down the court, bought into the program, worked hard on the defensive end for us, and rebounded well,” Burr said in describing her contributions.
Burr talked about what he sees in the program’s future.
“They have just been working hard, and I think they’re excited,” Burr said. “They had that burning feeling (after the Hamlin game) that they left something out there.”
Burr said those players want to return to the SoDak 16 next season and try to reach state.
He thanked the community for its support, along with assistant coaches Scott Slotten and Kyle Ryan for their efforts.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.