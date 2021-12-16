Lady Broncs defeat Sturgis Brown 40–28

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs defeated the Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers 40-28, Tuesday night, at Edwin Petranek Armory, in Belle Fourche.
Sturgis Brown led at the end of the first quarter 13-6.
Belle Fourche scored 13 points in the second, while their defense held the Lady Scoopers to one point in the entire quarter, giving the Lady Broncs a 19-14 lead at the half.
“We started out strong in the first and we had a really good momentum going before we lost Lexi (Long). Losing Lexi to injury hurt, then kids are filling spots, so we struggled,” said Jordan Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head girls’ basketball coach. “Then Belle Fourche gets in double bonus shooting free throws, and they always hit free throws, and that killed us. They knock down a shot right out of half time. We struggled to score, and they are a really good team.”
Bill Burr, Belle Fourche’s head girls’ basketball coach talked about Belle Fourche getting off to a slow start in the first quarter and then getting into a rhythm.
“We are struggling a little bit on our offensive side, and we are forcing a lot of shots that we don’t need to. We feed our big inside girls, and they try to power it up between two or three defenders instead of kicking it out and moving the ball,” said Burr. “We have some good shooters, and we just haven’t jelled yet, and we are working on that.”
Lily McCarty started the Lady Broncs on a run in the third quarter scoring eight points and Belle Fourche held Sturgis Brown to a field goal by Joellen Cano, and Belle Fourche lead 33-16 lead going into the final eighth minutes of play.
“Lily (McCarty) does good stuff for us, she gets to the hole, and knocks down some threes’, and handles the ball well out front,” said Burr.
Sturgis Brown went on a 12-6 scoring run in the fourth, but the Lady Broncs came away with the win, 40-28.
The Lady Scoopers were led in scoring by Kaylee Whatley with 12 points, followed by Joellen Cano with five points. Sturgis Brown shot 12 of 60 for 20% from the field, and they were two of five from the free throw line for 40%, and they had 15 turnovers.
Leading the scoring for Belle Fourche was Lily McCarty with 11 points, followed by Grace Clooten and Tia Williamson both with seven points each.
The Lady Broncs shot 12 of 43 for 27%, 14 of 25 from the free throw line for 56%, and they had 17 turnovers.
Sturgis Brown (0-2) is back in action Friday when they host the Pierre Lady Governor’s, and Belle Fourche (1-1) will travel to Lead Friday to play Newcastle in the Stateline Shootout.
