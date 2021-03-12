Lady Broncs comeback falls short, fall to Dakota Valley 66-63

WATERTOWN - The Belle Fourche girls' basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Dakota Valley, 66-63, Friday, at the girls Class A state basketball tournament in Watertown.
The Lady Broncs trailed by 18 points at the half, but battled back to pull within one point, 64-63 with 9.5 seconds left in the game, but Dakota Valley's Rylee Rosenquist hit two free throws to seal the win 66-63.
Belle Fourche had 14 turnovers in the first half, and were only 3-11 from the free throw line.
The Lady Broncs face McCook Central/Montrose at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 8th place game.
See a recap of Belle Fourche's state tournament games, along with photos, in Monday's Black Hills Pioneer.
