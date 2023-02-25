Lady Broncs advance in Region 8A Tourney

Belle Fourche’s Grace Clooten shoots over the Hot Springs defense late in the second half of Thursday’s game. Clooten and her Broncs’ teammates won 51-26 in the opening round of the Region 8A girls’ basketball tournament. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s girls basketball team defeated Hot Springs 51-26 in the opening round of the Region 8A girls’ basketball tournament, Thursday night, in Belle Fourche.

The Lady Broncs led 16-4 after the first quarter.

