L-D wrestling team sweeps home triangular

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood prevailed in two varsity boys’ wrestling duals at its home triangular Thursday night at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym number 2.
The Golddiggers doubled up Hot Springs 48-24 before defeating Spearfish. That second dual ended in a 36-36 tie, but Lead-Deadwood emerged victorious in a tiebreaker by winning seven matches compared to six for the Spartans.
Spearfish took a 36-30 lead into the dual’s final match. Lead-Deadwood’s Miles Renner pinned Dominick Mills in 1 minute 9 seconds to tie the score and set the stage for the after-dual tiebreaker.
“I was just thinking what I’ve been practicing for these past few months, what I’ve been training for,” Renner said of his mindset going into that match against Spearfish. He credited his practice partners for pushing him to this stage and helping the team win.
Renner said speed, and knowing when to take effective shots, especially helped him. “It was a crazy moment, probably a once-in-a-lifetime moment,” he said in describing the realization he had the pin.
Lead-Deadwood has had some rough years in the past, Renner said. He added this season is going really well with coaches Mike Sneesby, Tyler Waterson, and Kip Mau.
Thursday’s win likely goes in the top five of Renner’s high school highlights. He cited the recent Mid-Dakota Monster tournament in Presho, where he defeated the state’s sixth-ranked wrestler in his weight class.
Renner is a junior who is in his fifth varsity campaign. He has wrestled in the AAU ranks with every one of his current teammates.
“We may have short numbers this year, but we have a bunch of people that are willing to put in the work, time and effort,” Renner said. He regards himself as one of the squad’s leaders.
Renner stepped into a bit of a leadership role during the 2021-22 campaign. He said Mekhi Hayes and Dylan Meade have also stepped up and decided what needs to be done in that role for this season.
“It was on my mind a lot during the summer knowing what needs to be done, and how I need to change,” Renner said of his pre-season preparation. He added his communication has improved this season.
“As a team, we’ve grown so much with our technique, our speed, everything,” Renner said of the Golddiggers’ season thus far. He added Thursday’s effort against Spearfish marks the biggest highlight.
Renner most looks forward to the Belle Fourche Invitational and Black Hills Classic over the next few weeks. He said the team bond is growing.
“It was pretty exciting tonight. They wrestled really well,” Golddiggers’ head coach Mike Sneesby said in describing his athletes.
Lead-Deadwood’s mindset centered on fighting to the end and athletes not getting pinned when on their backs, Sneesby said.
Sneesby credited Hayes for avenging an earlier loss to Spearfish opponent Kaden Gonzales. Hayes earned the pin in 3 minutes 23 seconds to make the score 36-30 and set the stage for Renner.
Lead-Deadwood enjoyed a good practice week, Sneesby said. He added working on top, pinning combinations, and chain wrestling were among the on-mat improvements.
Spearfish defeated Hot Springs 59-18 in the other boys’ dual.
“I thought we wrestled well,” Spearfish head boys’ coach John Bokker said. He added Quinten Carlson performed quite well.
John Jeffery and Parker Graveman continue to stand out for Spearfish, according to Bokker. The coach added those two Spartans continually put pressure on the opponents and do not allow themselves to be attacked on the mat.
“Overall, I’m really proud of how our team did,” Carlson said. “I can’t be upset with anybody; we all wrestled hard today.”
Carlson said he has his “off weeks” but continues to improve on the mat. The junior is in his third varsity campaign.
“I just need to be a leader,” Carlson said in describing his team role. He added that includes showing his teammates the kind of person they should be.
Carlson said he has really developed this season to be a better teammate. He added every aspect of his on-mat performance has really improved thanks to very hard work and a better mindset.
“Watching my team succeed is my favorite part about it,” Carlson said of this season. He added the team is young and will continue to improve.
As for the next few weeks, Carlson most looks forward to facing new opponents at Saturday’s East-West Duals in Pierre.
The Spartans topped Lead-Deadwood 24-15 and Hot Springs 15-0 in girls’ dual competition. Hot Springs also claimed an 18-0 victory over Lead-Deadwood.
Match-by-match results follow.
BOYS' DIVISION
Lead-Deadwood 36, Spearfish 36 (L-D won on tiebreaker)
152 pounds: Quinten Carlson (Sp) pinned Isaac Foster (L-D) in 3 minutes 57 seconds.
160: Jacob Ellingson (Sp) pinned Cruz Mollman (L-D) in 1 minute 14 seconds.
170: Mason Schlup (Sp) won by forfeit.
182: Open, which means neither team had a wrestler in this class.
195: Ethan Hess (L-D) won by forfeit.
220: Asher Peil (Sp) won by forfeit.
285: Dylan Meade (L-D) pinned Alex Cudmore (Sp) in 1 minute 30 seconds.
106: Parker Millard (L-D) def. Michael Zoller (Sp) 21-17.
113: Luke Harris (L-D) pinned Landyn Kruske (Sp) in 1 minute 47 seconds.
120: John Jeffery (Sp) won by forfeit.
126: Parker Graveman (Sp) pinned Drew Janke (L-D) in 5 minutes 4 seconds.
132: Tanner Millard (L-D) def. Dagoberto Rodriguez (Sp) 7-2.
138: Mekhi Hayes (L-D) pinned Kaden Gonzales (Sp) in 3 minutes 23 seconds.
145: Miles Renner (L-D) pinned Dominick Mills (Sp) in 1 minute 9 seconds.
Spearfish 59, Hot Springs 18
145 pounds: Gabe Maurer (HS) pinned Dominick Mills (Sp) in 1 minute 49 seconds.
152: Quinten Carlson (Sp) pinned Von Mogen-Frankfort (HS) in 1 minute 3 seconds.
160: Jacob Ellingson (Sp) pinned Kolton Hagen (HS) in 1 minute 13 seconds.
170: Mason Schlup (Sp) def. Hunter Kunz (HS) 18-2.
182: Laythan Lucas (Sp) won by forfeit.
195: Open, which means neither team had a wrestler in this class.
220: Caleb Rickenbach (HS) pinned Asher Peil (Sp) in 2 minutes 42 seconds.
285: Alex Cudmore (Sp) won by forfeit.
106: Micah Burchfield (HS) pinned Michael Zoller (Sp) in 4 minutes 30 seconds.
113: Landyn Kruske (Sp) won by forfeit.
120: John Jeffery (Sp) pinned Blazen Stiefvater (HS) in 13 seconds.
126: Parker Graveman (Sp) won by forfeit.
132: Dagoberto Rodriguez (Sp) won by forfeit.
138: Kaden Gonzales (Sp) pinned Thor Fish (HS) in 55 seconds.
Lead-Deadwood 48, Hot Springs 24
138 pounds: Mekhi Hayes (L-D) pinned Jayden White Face (HS) in 1 minute 33 seconds.
145: Miles Renner (L-D) pinned Jonathan Pellicotte (HS) in 1 minute 30 seconds.
152: Isaac Foster (L-D) pinned Keller Peterson (HS) in 2 minutes 46 seconds.
160: Hunter Kunz (HS) pinned Cruz Mollman (L-D) in 55 seconds.
170: Hunter Kunz (HS) won by forfeit.
182: Ethan Hess (L-D) won by forfeit.
195: Open, which means neither team had a wrestler in this class.
220: Caleb Rickenbach (HS) won by forfeit.
285: Dylan Meade (L-D) won by forfeit.
106: Micah Burchfield (HS) pinned Parker Millard (L-D) in 2 minutes 31 seconds.
113: Luke Harris (L-D) won by forfeit.
120: Drew Janke (L-D) pinned Blazen Stiefvater (HS) in 1 minute 36 seconds.
126: Tanner Millard (L-D) won by forfeit.
132: Open, which means neither team had a wrestler in this class.
GIRLS' DIVISION
Spearfish 24, Lead-Deadwood 15
106 pounds: Avery Rice (L-D) pinned Morgan Little (Sp) in 2 minutes 46 seconds.
106: Haven Baker (Sp) pinned Avery Rice (L-D) in 29 seconds.
120: Winter McMahon (L-D) def. Makita Raysor (Sp) 5-1.
126: Open, which means neither team had a wrestler in this class.
132: Cecilia Percy (L-D) pinned Jillian Heisler (Sp) in 1 minute 20 seconds.
132: Taylor Graveman (Sp) pinned Cecilia Percy (L-D) in 37 seconds.
142: Kimberlyn Heisler (Sp) pinned Eddy Atkins (L-D) in 1 minute 1 second.
142: Sydney Badwound (Sp) pinned Eddy Atkins (L-D) in 2 minutes 0 seconds.
Spearfish 15, Hot Springs 0
142 pounds: Maddi Johnson (Sp) def. Sarah Rickenbach (HS) 14-4.
106: Haven Baker (Sp) pinned Meredith Ramacher (HS) in 3 minutes 2 seconds.
170: Marlee Heltzel (Sp) pinned Keely Mogen-Frankfort (HS) in 2 minutes 34 seconds.
Hot Springs 18, Lead-Deadwood 0
106 pounds: Meredith Ramacher (HS) pinned Avery Rice (L-D) in 19 seconds.
120: Serenity Schell (HS) pinned Winter McMahon (L-D) in 7 minutes 46 seconds.
142: Sarah Rickenbach (HS) pinned Eddy Atkins (L-D) in 5 minutes 4 seconds.
