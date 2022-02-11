LEAD — Lead-Deadwood senior Tristen Fierbach earned the 100th victory of his high school wrestling career Thursday night as the Golddiggers hosted grapplers from two other teams at Lead-Deadwood High School.
Fierbach, competing in the 138-pound weight class, pinned Spearfish junior varsity team member Jacob Foster in 1 minute 4 seconds for the milestone win. The home standing Golddiggers earned a 45-18 win in the night’s only dual.
“It just kind of puts things into perspective, like how long I’ve been here and how much work I’ve actually put in,” Fierbach said in describing the milestone’s significance to him. “It’s really nice to see it finally pay off.”
Lead-Deadwood used two forfeit wins, a pin by Drew Janke at 113 pounds, and a pin by Mekhi Hayes at 132 pounds to open a 24-0 advantage. That set the stage for Fierbach, whose efforts gave the Golddiggers a 30-0 edge.
“Going into the match, I kind of knew I had the advantage over him,” Fierbach said. “I just kind of went out and did my thing.” He added he knew things would work out if he did just that.
Miles Renner (152 pounds) earned the other pin for the Golddiggers, who also picked up another forfeit win.
Jacob Ellingson (145 pounds) recorded a pin for Spearfish, who also picked up two wins by forfeit.
Fierbach said the season’s early portion was a bit rough, but team members have put in a lot of work. “From where we started to where we are now, it is a huge improvement,” he added.
Achieving this milestone at home was quite special for Fierbach. “I’m so glad that I got to line up. I wouldn’t have asked for any other time to get my 100th win,” he said.
Lead-Deadwood head coach Oliver Renner said his wrestlers’ efforts pleased him. “We’ve kind of grown into our season. We’ve definitely got a lot more conditioning,” he added.
Renner praised Fierbach, Nevaeh Foster, and Janie Fredericksen for their efforts.
“I think it’s a good ego boost,” Renner said in describing the impact an event like this has on the Golddiggers as they prepare for regional and state competition. “It also shows us that we need to spend more time in the (practice) room for the next couple of weeks.”
Spearfish coach Joel Martin said Lead-Deadwood has pretty good wrestlers, and the Spartans did not match up great.
“Overall, I kind of felt like we could have wrestled from the bottom a little better,” Martin said. “We weren’t pushing the pace a lot, but with our young kids, some of them are just still learning how to wrestle those matches.
Match-by-match boys’ results follow.
106 lbs.: Luke Harris (L-D) won by forfeit.
113: Drew Janke (L-D) pinned Hugh Roles (Sp) in 3 minutes 10 seconds.
120: Myka Fitzgerald (L-D) won by forfeit.
126: Open, which means neither team had a wrestler in this class.
132: Mekhi Hayes (L-D) pinned Dominick Mills (Sp) in 2 minutes 51 seconds.
138: Tristen Fierbach (L-D) pinned Jacob Foster (Sp) in 1 minute 4 seconds.
145: Jacob Ellingson (Sp) pinned Isaac Foster (L-D) in 5 minutes 46 seconds.
152: Miles Renner (L-D) pinned Evan Wilson (Sp) in 1 minute 42 seconds.
160: Ethan Hess (L-D) def. Quinten Carlson (Sp) 4-0.
170: Open.
182: Kolter Robbins (Sp) won by forfeit.
195: Dylan Meade (L-D) won by forfeit.
220: Open.
285: Markus Medina (Sp) won by forfeit.
Results of girls’ matches follow.
Nevaeh Foster (L-D) pinned Piper Brooke-Ellison (Sp) in 1 minute 31 seconds.
Haven Baker (Sp) pinned Nevaeh Foster (L-D) in 1 minute 12 seconds.
Elizabeth Botkin (Sp) pinned Janie Fredericksen (L-D) in 1 minute 47 seconds.
Ellie Jeffery (Sp) pinned Janie Fredericksen (L-D) in 1 minute 18 seconds.
St. Thomas More, the other team at the event, brought only two wrestlers and competed in a total of four matches. Results follow.
126 lbs: Westin Edwards (STM) pinned Myka Fitzgerald (L-D) in 2 minutes 56 seconds.
145: Miles Renner (L-D) def. Chris Cronin (STM) 21-5.
126: Westin Edwards (STM) pinned Dominick Mills (Sp) in 2 minutes 14 seconds.
138: Jacob Foster (Sp) pinned Chris Cronin (STM) in 2 minutes 6 seconds.
Scores of exhibition matches follow.
Isaac Foster (L-D) pinned Jacob Foster (Sp) in 1 minute 35 seconds.
Jacob Ellingson (Sp) pinned Steven Buchholz (L-D) in 1 minute 5 seconds.
Evan Wilson (Sp) def. Cruz Mullman (L-D) 7-4.
Matthew Medina (Sp) def. Dylan Meade (L-D) by injury default.
Spearfish is scheduled to host Sturgis Brown in a junior varsity-varsity dual beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, from the Spearfish High School gym.
Lead-Deadwood now sets its sights on the Region 4B tournament set for Rapid City.
