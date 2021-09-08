L-D volleyballers sweep Lady Moguls

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood Lady Golddiggers swept the Edgemont Lady Moguls 25-21, 25-17, and 25-22, Tuesday night in Lead.
“I thought our energy was really good. I think that there are times where we could’ve communicated a little bit more efficiently. Some of our stats aren’t the greatest, but you look at stats and still win that means you’ve got great energy and great teamwork, so I’m really proud of the girls for coming out and getting that part of the game together,” said Kim Hansen, the Lady Golddiggers head volleyball coach.
Service aces by Tilli Katon and Erica Hansen, a kill by Rachel Jansen, and a service ace by Jayna Prince put the Lady Diggers on top 8-4 in the first set.
Edgemont battled back and tied the score at 11-11.
A Prince put back allowed Lead-Deadwood to get back on top 14-13
A service ace by Katon, kills by Jansen and Prince, and a put back by Allison Mollman helped keep the Lady Golddiggers stay on top 21-20.
Lead-Deadwood scored the final five points to take set one, 25-21.
In set two, a Prince block, two blocks by Rachel Jansen, and two service aces by Katon allowed the Lady Diggers to jump out to a 12-5 lead.
Lead-Deadwood would hold onto the lead at 17-11.
A kill and a service ace by Mollman helped Lead-Deadwood stay on top 22-14.
Put backs by Piper Rogers and Hansen secured the win for Lead-Deadwood, 25-17, and the Lady Diggers lead the match two sets to none.
In the third set, kills by Prince and Mollman. along with two service aces by Katon, and two service aces by Maddie Rogers allowed Lead-Deadwood to jump out to a lead as Edgemont continued to battle back and got as close as 24-22, before a Lady Mogul serve went long giving Lead-Deadwood the set 25-22, as well as the match, three sets to none.
Katon led Lead-Deadwood’s offensive attack with 11 service aces.
Prince had six kills and one block, and Jansen had one kill and five blocks.
“We are struggling right now on serve and receive. That first contact should be the best opportunity for us to get our offense started, and it’s not yet,” said Hansen. “I know it’s early, but it’s something we need to get better at.”
Lead-Deadwood, 2-4, hosts Spearfish Tuesday night, in Lead.
