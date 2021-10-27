L-D volleyballers fall to Custer

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood fell three games to one to Custer in a varsity volleyball match played Tuesday night at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead.
The visiting Wildcats won the first two games 25-21 and 25-18. Lead-Deadwood won the third game 25-21, and Custer captured the fourth game 25-21 to secure the match victory.
“I think it could have been a deal-breaker for us tonight,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Kim Hansen said in describing her team’s serving. “You miss five, six points in a set: those could have been aces, a free ball to us.
“When you immediately give the other team a point, you don’t have any chance of recuperating from that,” Hansen added.
Allison Mollman served two aces to highlight an early run that put Lead-Deadwood ahead 6-0 in the first game. Rachel Janssen’s attacking kill kept the Golddiggers ahead 10-3.
Lead-Deadwood gained side out and stayed ahead 16-9. Custer responded with an 8-1 run to forge a 17-17 tie.
The Golddiggers moved ahead 21-18 late in the first game. Custer proceeded to score the final seven points for the 25-21 win.
Custer moved ahead 4-0 in the second game, thanks in part to two Allyson Cass serving aces. Sydnie Percy served an ace as Lead-Deadwood stayed within 12-8.
The Wildcats used a pair of five-point scoring runs for a 22-10 advantage. They went on to the 25-18 triumph.
“Our serving was probably one of the lowest that we’ve had in a season, which is unfortunate,” Hansen said in describing the first two games.
“I think we were serving aggressively, but when we’re playing a team that was struggling to serve receive, we needed to capitalize on that,” Hansen added.
Tilli Katon’s two serving aces helped Lead-Deadwood go ahead 3-1 in the third game. Mollman contributed an attacking kill as the Golddiggers stayed up 8-5.
Lead-Deadwood maintained a 14-12 advantage following Jayna Prince’s serving ace.
The Golddiggers gained side out but trailed 19-16. Piper Rogers’ serving ace and Katon’s block brought Lead-Deadwood within 19-18.
Prince added an attacking kill to give the Golddiggers side out and keep them within 21-20. She and Erica Hansen each added one attacking kill to put Lead-Deadwood up 23-21 en route to the 25-21 win.
Prince served an ace in the fourth game to put Lead-Deadwood ahead 6-4. Custer moved ahead 14-11, but Prince’s attacking kill kept the Golddiggers within 14-12.
Katon turned in an attacking kill as Lead-Deadwood stayed within two points, at 18-16.
Attacking kills by Erica Hansen and Katon helped the Golddiggers slice the margin to 20-19. Custer scored five of the next seven points for the 25-21 game win and match victory.
Coach Hansen said her team had the same energy in the fourth game as it did in the third game, but there was one too many missed serves during crunch time.
“I had three goals for the girls tonight, and the third goal was never give up. Never give up on a ball; never give up on yourself,” coach Hansen said. She added the girls took that to heart and can be proud of their fight.
“Our hitting percentage was one of the better games that we’ve had,” coach Hansen said in describing other positives. “That was one of our three things that we were going to work on.”
Hansen added the Golddiggers’ serve receive improved from their recent match against Rapid City Christian: a 25-6, 25-10, 25-9 loss on Oct. 22.
Statistical leaders for the Golddiggers follow.
Attacking kills: Jayna Prince 10, Allison Mollman 8, Rachel Janssen 6.
Serving aces: Tilli Katon 4.
Set assists: Piper Rogers 25.
Digs: Mollman 12, Rogers 8.
Blocks: Janssen 1, Katon 1.
Lead-Deadwood, now 4-21, will visit Belle Fourche on Thursday, Oct. 28.
“The end of the season, you’ve got to put your best self out on the court and have a lot of confidence,” coach Hansen said. “It’s always fun to play Belle Fourche.”
