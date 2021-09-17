L-D volleyball team falls to STM at home

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood dropped a three-games-to-zero decision to St. Thomas More in a varsity volleyball match played Thursday night at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead. Scores were 25-14, 25-19, and 25-9.
“I thought our passing was on point tonight,” Golddiggers’ head coach Kim Hansen said. “Our passing was, I think, the best that we’ve done.”
Rachel Janssen’s attacking kill in the first game brought Lead-Deadwood within 8-4 in the first game. Her serving ace, plus an attacking kill by Allison Mollman, allowed the Golddiggers to cut the margin to 8-6.
Lead-Deadwood gained side out and stayed within 19-14. St. Thomas More scored the next six points for the 25-14 win.
Jayna Prince’s attacking kill kept the Golddiggers within 6-5 in the second game. Janssen turned in an attacking kill as Lead-Deadwood cut the margin to 17-13, but St. Thomas More went on to the 25-19 win.
“To be able to put up 19 points against a good team tells me that some good things are happening for us offensively,” Hansen said.
St. Thomas More jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the third game. The visiting Cavaliers led 14-6, with a five-point run boosting the margin to 19-6 en route to the 25-9 win and match victory.
Passing and being a good teammate, were two of Lead-Deadwood’s biggest goals for this match, according to Hansen. She said the latter goal includes constant communication, looking others in the eye, and supporting one another.
Hansen said Lead-Deadwood (2-6) played more consistently tonight than it did Tuesday night against Spearfish (a three-games-to-one loss). She added the team’s hitting percentage in tonight’s second game marked a season best.
Statistical leaders for the Golddiggers follow.
Attacking kills: Allison Mollman 7, Jayna Prince 5, Rachel Janssen 5, Tilli Katon 1.
Set assists: Piper Rogers 14, Janssen 1.
Serving aces: Prince 3, Janssen 1.
Digs: Mollman 4, Katon 4, Janssen 3, Erica Hansen 2, Rogers 2, Prince 2.
Blocks: Janssen 1 (1 solo).
The Golddiggers will visit Hill City on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
