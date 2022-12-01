LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood High School volleyball team went through some growing pains this season, finishing with a 2-26 record.
Brooke Kappen took over the Lead-Deadwood volleyball program after Kim Hansen resigned in the spring.
“I knew I needed to break them out of their bad habits, and get their fundamentals more concrete,” Kappen said.
When fall practices began in August, and Kappen said besides fundamentals, the team had other things to work on.
“We needed to create competitors. In the past we have had the mentality of let’s just go out and have fun. I wanted to change our mindset to have fun, but also compete,” she said.
Kappen said she was pleased with the turnout at the beginning of fall practices.
“We had a great turnout,” said Kappen. “I think we started with about 42 girls, to the point where we didn’t have enough uniforms for all of the girls. Some girls didn’t get uniforms, and then we found extra uniforms to help create a D team.
The Lady Golddiggers entered the start of the season with a lot of players not having a lot of playing experience.
“We had two varsity starters coming back, and then one of them, Allison Mollman got injured in the fourth game of the season against Red Cloud, so that kind of took us down. We were definitely young and inexperienced,” said Kappen. “I think we were able to get touches on the ball, and the girls were kind of figuring out my expectations. And I think next year it will even go better.”
The season ending injury to Mollman forced some girls to play out of position.
“I think initially it was a little bit of a shock, but I have been known to sub quite frequently, and I have always told the girls the more positions they know, the better the chance of them getting playing time is,” Kappen said. “So a lot of the girls from day one have been willing to play different positions, so for some of them it was a little bit of a shock, but for others they were ready for the challenge.”
Kappen talked about fighting through adversity this season.
“After she got hurt, we missed Allison’s leadership, and that was the biggest role that was missed, because that role was really never replaced. It was kind of passed around, but nobody really filled that role the way that Allison did,” Kappen said.
Kappen said that even though Mollman couldn’t play, she still made contributions to the team.
“She was the person on the bench that was telling the girls where to serve. She would look at the stats and see who on the opposing team was serve receiving poorly, and she would call the serves based on those numbers,” she said.
Besides Mollman, the other seniors were, Kennedy Grangaard, Gayle Thompson, and Tilli Katon.
“Tilli (Katon) was kind of our go-to-girl when it came to blocking. I knew that I could count on her to get touches on the ball when she would go up and block. Kennedy (Grangaard), by the end of the season she turned out to be the best passer on the team, so I moved her to libero, and her passing helps the team out tremendously. Gayle (Thompson) always has a positive attitude, and she’s willing to play any position that I put her in. Her versatility was great,” Kappen said.
Now that the season has ended, Kappen is making plans for next season.
“We are going to be going to our Gold Medal Squared camp again. We did that for the first time last summer, and that was a great camp, so we are going to be doing that again in July,” said Kappen. “That’s the only thing we have set in stone because a lot of the college camps haven’t come out with their registration yet, but I plan to take them to another team camp like we did last year. We went to South Dakota School of Mines, so I’d like to some sort of a team camp. Coach (Samantha) Grant is really great at finding and putting together a list of individual camps that we give the girls.
Kappen said they try and put volleyball in the month of July because they have multi-sport athletes, and June is kind of for basketball camps.
“We try to find individual camps in July to allow the girls to be kids, and have a summer,” said Kappen.
