Lead-Deadwood’s Alyssa Ulvestad receives the ball.during a volleyball match against the Douglas Lady Patriots Tuesday night, in Lead. The Lady Patriots swept the Lady Golddiggers 25-8, 25-13, and 25-6. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross
LEAD — Lead-Deadwood dropped a three-games-to-zero decision to Douglas in Tuesday’s varsity volleyball match played at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead. Scores were 25-8, 25-13, and 25-6.
“I put in people who don’t normally play because we needed a change,” said Golddiggers’ head coach Brooke Kappen of adjustments made for the second game, agreeing the team’s energy level was very low in the first game. “It’s just what had to be done.”
Douglas strung together quite a few consecutive points in the first game, Kappen said. “We just could not get a good serve receive off of them to get the ball back,” she added.
Kappen said a lineup change forces the players to start communicating, which she added is a lot of what the team lacks.
Energy and communication improved in the second game, Kappen said. “When we have those two things going on, everything seems to get just a little bit easier, and things start to fall into place a little bit more,” she added.
The third game demonstrated the Golddiggers’ age level on the court, according to Kappen. She said the lineup included a couple of ninth-graders and others who do not play a lot, with nerves entering the picture.
Golddiggers’ junior Erica Hansen said players had to figure out how to get into different positions Tuesday because the team was playing without outside hitter Kennedy Grangaard.
“Our hitting, especially, went up,” Hansen said in describing the second game. “We were getting up on some of the blocks.
“Our passing definitely got better towards that second set, but it still wasn’t all the way there,” Hansen added.
Hansen said serving numbers dropped as the games progressed.
This season as a whole — putting the won-lost record aside — has gone well in Hansen’s view. She said the squad has had to adjust to different coaching styles and different court placements in light of losing two seniors (Jayna Prince and Rachel Janssen) from the 2021 lineup.
Hansen played right-side hitter last season and moved to a middle-hitter position this fall. She said she did not receive many sets from the right side.
Being a middle hitter requires Hansen to hit corners on the court. She said being a right-side hitter means she must hit lines and cuts.
“I try to keep it all positive towards the girls on the court, cheer on my teammates, get up on those blocks, get some hits, make all my serves,” Hansen said in describing her role as a team player.
“I want our girls to go out and compete,” Kappen said in outlining what lessons she would like to see the squad take from this match going forward. “We can’t be comfortable in our positions.
“We have to make sure that we’re on our toes, and we’re giving it our best; we’re not just going through the motions,” Kappen added.
