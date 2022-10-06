LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood High School volleyball team dropped a match against the Harding County Lady Ranchers 19-25, 25-22, 11-25, and 17-25, Tuesday night in Lead.
“I think that we played alright. We were fairly calm in our play, but now need to just start adding a sense of urgency to our play, and get a little bit more energy going,” said Brooke Kappan, the Lead-Deadwood volleyball coach.
The Lady Golddiggers played some of their best volleyball of the season in the second set, which they won 25-21.
“I think I put the girls in a little bit of an uncomfortable position to where they had to communicate with each other, and communication is a huge key to success, and we were successful in that set,” Kappan said.
Lead-Deadwood was without the services of senior Allison Mollman, who was injured in the Sept. 27 match against Red Cloud, and will miss the rest of the season.
“That has been a huge change to our lineup, but I feel like the girls are adjusting really well, and Allison is helping us out with serves on the bench, and so everybody is finding new spots again. It’s like we are in week two of volleyball all over again,” said Kappan.
Harding County to an early 5-4 advantage in the first set.
The Lady Ranchers would go on to score seven of the next eight points to push their lead to 12-5.
Tilli Katon, of Lead-Deadwood had two consecutive service aces to help the Lady Golddiggers pull within three points, 14-11.
The Lady Ranchers led 21-15, and they would go on to take the first set 25-19.
Harding led 16-11 in the second set, when the Lady Golddiggers began to turn things around.
They forced Harding County into several errors, and a Campbell kill and a service ace by Katon helped cut the Harding County lead to 18-17.
