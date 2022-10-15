L-D rolls past Lakota Tech 53-30 Dennis Knuckles, Black Hills Pioneer Oct 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lead-Daeadwood's Sam Kooima drops back to pass during Friday night's 53-30 win over Lakota Tech, in Deadwood. Pioneer photo by Dennis KnucklesClick to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEADWOOD — The Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers rolled past past Lakota Tech Tatanka 53-30 Friday nigh in Deadwood.The score was 19-18 at the half.Lead-Deadwood is awaiting word weather the are going to make it to the Class B playoffs depending on the rest of the results from Friday night's gamesSee game story comments, and photos in Tuesday's Black Hills Pioneer.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deadwood Comment Game Sport Commerce Lakota Tech Photo Are Lead-deadwood Golddiggers Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesFirearm incident addressed by LD school officialsSturgis woman dies in Main Street business fireDeb PalmerGhost hunters visit Deadwood hauntsKanye West continues Gigi Hadid feud by sharing video branding her ‘cabbage patch’Cheyenne Crossing will rebuild!New Dolan Creek Senior Housing project progressingNorth Dakota man pleads not guilty to aggravated assaultNew director to carry over Digger expectations into Boys and Girls ClubPochop inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Recipes Trending Videos
