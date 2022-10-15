L-D rolls past Lakota Tech 53-30

Lead-Daeadwood's Sam Kooima drops back to pass during Friday night's 53-30 win over Lakota Tech, in Deadwood. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — The Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers rolled past past Lakota Tech Tatanka 53-30 Friday nigh in Deadwood.

The score was 19-18 at the half.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.