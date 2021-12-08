L-D middle school grapplers compete in Rapid City

RAPID CITY — The Rapid City Middle School hosted a wrestling tournament Saturday at the Civic Center, in Rapid City.
The results for Lead-Deadwood follows.
1st, Parker Millard (6th Grade Boys 88-90) 19.5 team points: Round 1 — Parker Millard (Lead-Deadwood) won by tech fall over Logan Lamont (Wall), 17-2; Round 2 — Parker Millard (Lead-Deadwood) won by fall over Connor Helwig (Upton); Round 3 — Parker Millard (Lead-Deadwood) won by fall over Jackson Pomarleau (Custer)
4th, DaShawn Scheller (6th Grade Boys 111-116): 4.0 team points: Round 1 — Braylon Phillips (Upton) won by fall over DaShawn Scheller (Lead-Deadwood) 0:40; Round 2 — Gradden Heisrich (Rapid City West) won by fall over DaShawn Scheller (Lead-Deadwood); Round 3 — Emmett Carlson (Douglas) won by fall over DaShawn Scheller (Lead-Deadwood)
2nd, Zade Seaman (6th Grade Boys 116-124) 14.0 team points: Round 1 — Zade Seaman (Lead-Deadwood) won by fall over Rowan Reineke (Hot Springs); Round 2 — Porter Hunsley (Pierre) won by fall over Zade Seaman (Lead-Deadwood); Round 3 — Zade Seaman (Lead-Deadwood) won by fall over Kurtis Elliot (Moorcroft)
4th, Landyn Kruske (7-8th Grade Boys 96-99) 4.0 team points: Round 1 — Jeremiah Wurtz (Pierre) won by fall over Landyn Kruske (Lead-Deadwood); Round 2 — Joseph Giacometto (St. Thomas More) won by fall over Landyn Kruske (Lead-Deadwood); and Round 3 — Shea Deering (Sturgis Williams) won by fall over Landyn Kruske (Lead-Deadwood)
2nd, Tyrel Seaman (7-8th Grade Boys 148-151) 13.0 team points: Round 1 - Tyrel Seaman (Lead-Deadwood) won by fall over Daniel Dickson (Twin Spruce); Round 2 - Dylan Ulmer (Rapid City East) won by fall over Tyrel Seaman (Lead-Deadwood); Round 3 - Tyrel Seaman (Lead-Deadwood) won by major decision (13-0) over Zayden Lapalca (Custer)
3rd, Konor Arcoren (7-8th Grade Boys 164-171) 9.0 team points: Round 1 — Konor Arcoren (Lead-Deadwood) won by injury default over Roman Spiller (Rapid City South); Round 2 — Samson Debolt (Pierre) won by fall over Konor Arcoren (Lead-Deadwood); and Round 3 — Zayden Wright (Rapid City North) won by fall over Konor Arcoren (Lead-Deadwood)
