L-D hosts Stateline Shootout, Friday and Saturday

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood will host the annual Stateline Shootout basketball event Friday, and Saturday, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gymnasiums.
Belle Fourche and Lead-Deadwood represent South Dakota, with Sundance and Newcastle representing Wyoming.
Varsity games will be played in the high school’s main gym. Junior varsity contests occur in the former high school gym, also known as Gym 2.
The schedule follows. Times after the openers are approximate.
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
Varsity
Noon: Belle Fourche vs. Newcastle
1:30 p.m.: Sundance vs. Lead-Deadwood
3 p.m.: Belle Fourche vs. Newcastle
4:30 p.m.: Sundance vs. Lead-Deadwood
Junior varsity
Noon: Sundance vs. Lead-Deadwood
1:30 p.m.: Belle Fourche vs. Newcastle
3 p.m.: Sundance vs. Lead-Deadwood
4:30 p.m.: Belle Fourche vs. Newcastle
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
Varsity
Noon: Belle Fourche vs. Sundance
1:30 p.m.: Newcastle vs. Lead-Deadwood
3 p.m.: Belle Fourche vs. Sundance
4:30 p.m.: Newcastle vs. Lead-Deadwood
Junior varsity
Noon: Newcastle vs. Lead-Deadwood
1:30 p.m.: Belle Fourche vs. Sundance
3 p.m.: Newcastle vs. Lead-Deadwood
4:30 p.m.: Belle Fourche vs. Sundance
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.