L-D hosts Newell in volleyball season opener, tonight

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity volleyball team kicks off its 2021 volleyball season at 7 p.m. tonight, when they host Newell, in Lead.
The Lady Golddiggers return four players from last season.
Golddiggers’ head coach Kim Hansen said senior middle hitter Jayna Prince, senior middle hitter Rachel Janssen, junior setter Allison Mollman, and junior right-side hitter Tilli Katon will shoulder a great deal of the load.
“I’m really going to look to those four for not only experience, but leadership,” said Hansen, who is in her sixth season as head coach. “They are going to be our top players all the way around.”
Hansen said that group is brilliant on the court as well as in the classroom. “It was so fun to push them and to do something a little out of their comfort zone,” she added. Hansen really looks forward to seeing what they are able to do.
The Golddiggers also boast a good group of younger players who could gain quite a bit of playing time, Hansen said.
“We grew so much as a team,” Hansen said in recapping 2020. “It’s hard to not look at wins and losses as a coach, but I think these girls are hungry to not only get better, but they’re hungry to win.”
Hansen said Lead-Deadwood will need to address unforced errors this season. She added the players must always be aware of passing and hitting percentages.
“We’re going to be doing stats and a lot more of being aware of when those mistakes happen on the court,” Hansen said. “How we can quickly fix them directly relates to how we will play on the court.”
Lead-Deadwood opens its season Aug. 24 against Newell, with six other home events on the slate. Those are Sept. 7 against Edgemont, Sept. 14 against Spearfish, Sept. 16 against St. Thomas More, Sept. 23 against Hot Springs, Sept. 28 against Red Cloud, and Oct. 26 against Custer.
Black Hills Conference newcomer Rapid City Christian will host the Golddiggers on Oct. 22. Hansen said the Comets are doing a lot of good things.
Hill City earns Hansen’s nod for top Black Hills Conference honors.
“With the rest of us, it’s going to be a battle to try to beat Hill City,” Hansen said.
“A lot of our teams are kind of in the same boat. We have some experience but need a little bit of rebuilding,” Hansen said.
Success for the Golddiggers includes on-court improvement, but Hansen also cited buy-in to the program from players and parents.
Official practice sessions began Aug. 12. Hansen said one of the focal points would include increased aggressiveness on serving. She added this summer’s game play included terrific initial serves.
“In the past, we’ve tended to see a huge difference in our serving percentage in practice and our serving percentage in the game,” Hansen said. “There should not be any difference there.”
Hansen said the Golddiggers will start off where it left off last season.
She added some other players would step in to play.
“We cannot have a negative hitting percentage if we’re going to go play anyone,” Hansen said when asked about one of the biggest improvements she would like to see from last season to this.
Lead-Deadwood finished 2-20 during a 2020 season that ended with a loss to Hill City in the Region 7A-8A tournament.
Kailee Bertrand, McKinly Kyte, Lexie Schroeder, Madi Rystrom, Lillie Wittmayer, Taya Burleson, and Alex Pearson graduated from last season’s team.
