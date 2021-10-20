L-D golf team has up-and-down season

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood varsity boys’ golf team encountered some growing pains during a 2021 season that ended at the Region 4A tournament.
“We were hoping for more of that steady climb upwards throughout the year,” Golddiggers’ head coach Tim Hansen said, adding the team made some big strides in 2020. “It kind of still ended up being a little bit of a roller coaster.”
Hansen said Lead-Deadwood had some really bright spots in 2021, but the team struggled on some of the courses.
Numbers and an overall lack of experience levels posed the biggest concerns going into the season, Hansen agreed. He said only three or four of the six team members had golf experience going in.
“We’d have one good meet, and then the next meet would be a real struggle,” Hansen said. “It would take us a while to bounce back.”
Hansen said the players loved being on the course and are open to coaching, which served as a team strength.
“One of the things we’ve got to do is figure out a way to have a stronger off-season in the spring and summer,” Hansen said. He added that would better prepare players for a quick start to the season in August.
Ethan Keehn tied for 29th place at the Black Hills Conference tournament, with Walker Vande Velde tying for 31st place and Christian Johnston earning 40th place.
Those three Golddiggers competed at the Region 4A tournament. None qualified for state.
On-course highlights for Hansen included Keehn shooting an 18-hole 84 and placing second in Hot Springs, Johnston shooting a 114 at the region tournament, and Cooper Hansen competing on the varsity as a seventh-grader.
“Hopefully, that will be something that spurs us on through the off-season,” Hansen said of the region finish. The top 16 advanced to state, with Johnston placing 18th and Vande Velde finishing 19th.
Johnston and Cooper Hansen played better this season than anticipated, according to Hansen. The coach said Johnston handled varsity play really well, with both players’ games improving.
The Golddiggers will not lose anyone from graduation from this year’s team. Hansen anticipates having a really solid core in 2022 but said work must be done to grow the program.
That work also applies to the individual players. Hansen said an emphasis will be placed on wanting to improve, which includes playing in the offseason.
