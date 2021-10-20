L-D golf team has up-and-down season

Dylan Reman (Sturgis Brown volleyball): Reman led the team with a hitting percentage of 17% with 15 kills, three service aces, and six digs, while the Lady Scoopers won both home matches last week.

Aidan McCarty (Belle Fourche football): McCarty had three catches for 26 yards, he had six tackles, and he helped with blocking for 200 yards rushing.

Adryanna Hovland (Belle Fourche volleyball): In four matches this past week, Hovland had 24 kills, 11 digs, and 17 service aces with 95% serving.

