L-D Golddigger boys fall at home to Douglas

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood hosted Douglas in a varsity boys’ basketball game Saturday afternoon at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead, and dropped an 85-42 decision.
“That was the best 3-point shooting I’ve ever seen,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Travis Rogers said of a Douglas squad that connected 15 times from behind the arc.
Douglas made three of those shots to take an early 9-0 lead. Crew Rainey’s layup kept the home standing Golddiggers within 9-2.
James Pierce scored on a jump shot and layup, with the latter basket allowing Lead-Deadwood to cut the margin to 19-6.
Crew Rainey, Pierce, and Rocke Rainey sparked a 7-0 Golddiggers’ run to close the first period. Rocke Rainey’s two free throws made the score 23-13 at the break.
Beau Wichterman and Pierce connected from the field as the Golddiggers stayed within 26-17 in the second quarter. Douglas responded with a 14-2 run that opened a 40-19 advantage on a Connor Sauvage 3-point field goal.
Wichterman and Crew Rainey allowed Lead-Deadwood to stay within 40-23 late in the qurter. Douglas used a 4-1 run to close the frame and lead 44-23 at halftime.
The Patriots claimed a 26-5 scoring edge in the third quarter en route to a 70-28 advantage.
Pierce recorded a team-high 17 points for Lead-Deadwood, with Crew Rainey adding nine points.
Sauvage netted 24 points to pace Douglas; his efforts featured four 3-point field goals. Jesse Hand (17 points) and Tucker Paris (12) also reached double figures for the Patriots.
“I thought it was better,” Rogers said in describing his team’s recent execution on offense. “I thought we were patient. Obviously, we’re always a little better when the game’s closer.”
Rogers said Douglas boasts a deep bench with mainly juniors and seniors compared to six ninth-graders for Lead-Deadwood.
The Golddiggers (1-18) return to the court this Thursday when they host Custer in the second part of a varsity girls’ and boys’ doubleheader at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym. Start time is sometime around 7:30 p.m.
