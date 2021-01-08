L-D girls fall to New Underwood

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood varsity girls’ basketball team dropped a 53-29 decision to New Underwood, Friday evening, at the Lead-Deadwood high school gym.
“They (New Underwood) kind of asserted themselves into the team that they are,” Golddiggers’ head coach Tim Hansen said of a second half in which his team managed only eight points.
“They are big, and they are long. When our outside shots kind of dried up, it was really tough,” Hansen added. Four Tigers’ players stand between 5-foot-10 and 6-1.
New Underwood led 9-8 after the first quarter. Madelaine Rogers’ 3-point field goal early in the second period put Lead-Deadwood ahead 11-9.
Rogers’ 3-point field goal and Rachel Janssen’s inside basket offset a New Underwood score and kept the Golddiggers up 18-17.
Another 3-point field goal by Rogers brought Lead-Deadwood within 22-21, but the visiting Tigers claimed a 24-21 halftime advantage.
New Underwood claimed a 12-6 scoring edge in the third quarter for a 36-27 lead. The Tigers scored 17 points to two for Lead-Deadwood in the final eight minutes.
“I thought we rebounded very well in the first half,” Hansen said.
Rogers finished with a team-high 12 points for the Golddiggers. Her efforts featured four 3-point field goals.
Cerington Jones (18 points) and Avery Heinert (10) reached double figures for New Underwood.
Lead-Deadwood, 0-4, is scheduled to visit Douglas on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
