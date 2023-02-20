L-D boys endure difficult home finale

Lead-Deadwood’s Beau Wichterman drives against Rapid City Christian opponent Elijah Hoyt during first-half play. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood's varsity boys' basketball team dropped a 101-40 decision to Rapid City Christian in the Golddiggers’ final home game this season at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead, on Monday night.

“We didn’t rebound at all,” Golddiggers’ head coach Travis Rogers said. “We had problems with their (Comets’) size, but we’ve certainly played more aggressive against other teams. We were flat and couldn’t get the kids going tonight.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.