L-D basketball games postponed

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood varsity basketball games against Hill City scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13, have been postponed, according to the school’s web page.
Lead-Deadwood High School Activities Director Paul Nepodal said the postponement is due to COVID-related issues inside the Lead-Deadwood programs. He added those games are in the process of being rescheduled.
Boys’ and girls’ basketball games slated for St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from the Lead-Deadwood High School gym have been postponed to Saturday, Jan. 29 because of COVID-related issues. Nepodal posted the announcement on the school’s web page.
The Lead-Deadwood vs. St. Thomas More games will be varsity only. Girls’ play begins at 1 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at around 2:30 p.m.
