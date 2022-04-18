L-D baseball team falls to Winner-Colome

STURGIS — Lead-Deadwood’s high school baseball team dropped a 14-0 decision to Winner-Colome, Saturday afternoon, at Strong Field in Sturgis. Play ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
“It was a lack of experience, and they (Winner-Colome) were aggressive on the bases,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Bob Nelson said. He added starting pitcher David Morris was playing in only his third baseball game.
Winner-Colome built a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Eight batters combined for two hits and two walks, with two runs scoring on wild pitches.
A three-run second inning made the score 8-0 in favor of Winner-Colome.
Jake Siewart hit a leadoff single for Lead-Deadwood in the second frame. Two strikeouts and a baserunner caught stealing ended the frame.
Winner-Colome built a 12-0 advantage after plating four runs in the third inning.
Two runs in the fourth enabled Winner-Colome to extend its lead to 14-0.
Lead-Deadwood’s fourth inning started with Beau Wichterman drawing a walk. Siewart was hit by a one-out pitch to put runners on first and second.
Jacob Smith reached base on a fielder’s choice to put runners at first and third with two outs. However, a strikeout ended the threat.
Siewart’s single was the only hit for Lead-Deadwood, now 0-4. Morris took the pitching loss.
This game was originally scheduled to be played in Deadwood. However, this week’s winter weather forced the game to be moved.
Nelson said there were a few innings where there were two outs and Winner-Colome had not scored any runs.
“I’d say, overall, we’ve learned as we’ve progressed,” Nelson said. He added the team has had to work through blizzards and 20-degree temperatures.
Lead-Deadwood is scheduled to host Rapid City Christian on Monday, April 18. The junior varsity game starts at 3 p.m., followed by the varsity contest at around 5 p.m.
Nelson said the Golddiggers need more baserunners, and the team must keep reducing the number of errors it commits.
