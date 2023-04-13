By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — The Lead-Deadwood high school varsity baseball team fell 10-6 to Rapid City Christian as its 2023 season began Tuesday evening at Sturgis’ Strong Field.
Snow on the Golddiggers home field at Keehn Park in Deadwood prompted the game site to be moved.
“We started giving them extra outs and made some mistakes in the sixth and seventh innings,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Bob Nelson said.
Rapid City Christian scored a total of four runs during those two frames.
Rapid City Christian built a 3-0 lead in the first inning as the Comets took advantage of two wild pitches and a Golddiggers’ error.
Beau Wichterman reached base on an error in Lead-Deadwood’s half of the first frame.
Sam Kooima sprinted home as the Golddiggers cut the margin to 3-1.
Drew Janke crossed home plate on a one-out wild pitch to make the score 3-2.
Lead-Deadwood’s Ethan Finn walked with one out in the second inning, and he later came home as the Golddiggers forged a 3-3 tie.
Each team tallied a run in the third frame. Courtesy runner Peyton Percy scored on Ethan Hess’ two-out single as Lead-Deadwood tied matters at four.
Kooima came home on a Beau Wichterman single as Lead-Deadwood edged ahead 5-4 in the fourth.
Rapid City Christian scored twice in the fifth inning and once in the sixth for a 7-5 advantage. The Comets’ fifth frame featured Blaine Bolton’s RBI single.
Janke doubled to start Lead-Deadwood’s half of the sixth inning, and Preston Lowery drew a two-out walk. Courtesy runner Ethan Van Tassel scored on a wild pitch as the Golddiggers pulled within one run, 7-6.
Rapid City Christian put the game out of reach by plating three runs in the seventh. Two of those runs were scored on a wild pitch.
Kooima scored two runs and added two hits for Lead-Deadwood. Levi Siewart took the pitching loss.
Rapid City Christian received two runs and three hits from Cayden Von Eye. Simon Kieffer got the pitching win.
“I think we’re doing pretty good for not having much time on the field,” Kooima said. He added the Golddiggers have been able to practice on a field only three times in the early going.
Kooima said Lead-Deadwood was in the game until the last inning. He added the team knows what needs work, but this game was a good way to open the campaign.
Kooima is a junior who plays shortstop and pitching positions this season. He said leadership is expected from him.
That role has changed a bit from last season, when Kooima was mainly an ace type of pitcher. He said he is switching this season to being a strong infielder, playing whatever position is needed, and providing offense.
Making the transition from pitching to shortstop is not unusual for Kooima, who was on the mound for the final inning.
“I’d say we have a pretty strong defense on the infield,” Kooima said in outlining the Golddiggers’ strengths. He added he did not remember any ground balls getting past infielders tonight.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how our team grows together,” Kooima said about what he is looking forward to the most during the next few weeks. “Once we start getting on the field more, once we start practicing more and seeing our strengths and weaknesses, I think we can really grow,” Kooima added.
Before the season began, Nelson cited the importance of getting runners on base and then scoring them. He said the team did moderately well in that regard tonight.
“On one to 10, about a seven,” Nelson said. “There were some key spots where guys went down looking and had poor at-bats.”
Nelson said the team is placing emphasis on quality at-bats. He added there were some letdowns tonight, but he was happy with the aggressiveness.
“We made some plays here and there,” Nelson said. “Our outfield looked better; we were hitting the ball.”
Nelson said communication and understanding the situation are other areas where the team can improve.
Lead-Deadwood runs: Sam Kooima 2, Drew Janke 1, Ethan Finn 1, Peyton Percy 1, Ethan Van Tassel 1.
Lead-Deadwood singles: Kooima 2, Brady Rantapaa 1, Ethan Hess 1, Preston Lowery 1, Beau Wichterman 1, Janke 1.
Lead-Deadwood doubles: Janke 1.
Lead-Deadwood pitching: Beau Wichterman 3 2/3 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts; Jaxson Burleson 2/3 inning, 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts; Levi Siewart 1 2/3 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts; Kooima 1 inning, 3 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.
Rapid City Christian runs: Cayden Von Eye 2, Jerred Zeigler 2, Blaine Bolton 2, Simon Kieffer 1, Leighton Weisel 1, Benson Kieffer 1, Jackson Winter 1.
Rapid City Christian singles: Bolton 2, Von Eye 2, Wes Schlabach 1, Sully Kieffer 1, Zeigler 1, Winter 1.
Rapid City Christian doubles: Von Eye 1.
Rapid City Christian pitching: Zeigler 4 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 3 walks, 9 strikeouts; Schlabach 1 2/3 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts; Simon Kieffer 1 1/3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
Lead-Deadwood, 0-1, is scheduled to visit Rapid City Stevens Monday for a doubleheader. The first game will begin at 3 p.m.
