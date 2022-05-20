L-D baseball squeaks by Douglas 8-7

DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood’s high school baseball team won in dramatic fashion, defeating Douglas 8-7 Thursday night, in Deadwood.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh Beau Wichterman doubled, and then stole third. With one out, Drew Janke singled to bring home the winning run to give the Golddiggers the win, 8-7.
“We got down at first. We tried a new pitcher at the beginning and it didn’t work, so we put one of our better pitchers in (Wichterman), and he ended up doing great, “ said Dennis Smith, the Golddiggers assistant baseball coach. “We fought the whole game and got down and fought back. We end up tying it, then came back and won it in the end. All in all, it was a great game.”
Douglas posted three runs in the first, and another run in the second to take a quick 4-0 lead.
In the bottom of the third inning, Jaxon Burleson walked, and Sam Kooima followed with a single. Jake Siewart would double to score Burleson and Kooima to cut the Douglas’ lead to 4-2.
Burleson would score on a Janke sacrifice to make it 4-3 in favor of Douglas after three innings. Lead-Deadwood would add another run to tie things at 4-4.
In the bottom of the fourth Lead-Deadwood scored three runs to take the lead 7-4.
Douglas would add a run in the fifth and two more in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 7-7.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Wichterman doubled, and promptly stole third base. Janke followed with a single to score the winning run and make the final score 8-7 in favor of the Golddiggers.
Siewart had two hits and three rbis, Janke had two hits and two rbis, and Kooima had three hits for the Golddiggers, who improved to 5-9 on the season.
They will face either Platte-Geddes or Winner Monday, in the opening round of the state high school playoffs.
