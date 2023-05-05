By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — The Lead-Deadwood Baseball Association high school team will have new uniforms this year that pay tribute to a special part of history — the Deadwood Bears.
The black and orange uniforms will serve as a throwback alternate uniform for the team.
They are intended to pay tribute to the Deadwood High School Bears mascot that existed before the school districts merged to become the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers in 1971.
They include a black and orange jersey that says “Deadwood,” along with an orange hat that features a black bear.
Lead-Deadwood Baseball Association President Taylor Ballert said the new uniforms are intended to be a nod toward a time when the Deadwood Bears were an important part of the school district.
“We kind of want to pay homage to some of our roots, and I think when the high schools combined there was probably some poor feelings from people in Deadwood,” Ballert said. “It just kind of went from Deadwood Bears and Lead Golddiggers, to the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers. It’s kind of cool to have the Deadwood Bears because we are Lead and Deadwood.”
The new uniforms were unveiled as a surprise during the opening game of the season, Wednesday. Deadwood High School graduate Bill Pearson, an original “Bear” who graduated in 1969 and who coached baseball in Deadwood for over 15 years, threw the first pitch at the game. Ballert said the stands were filled with former Bears.
“We wanted there to be people who had ties to the Deadwood Bears to be there and see that we haven’t forgotten about them,” Ballert said. “I got to be part of the merger when Deadwood and Lead combined elementary schools, and I remember what it was like when it was the Deadwood Bears Elementary School.
Ballert said as he goes into his third year as president of the Lead-Deadwood Baseball Association, this is something he has wanted to do for a long while.
But it was high school coaches Bob Nelson Jr. and Kyle Koima who made it possible.
Nelson and Koima designed the uniforms that were unveiled Wednesday.
Ballert said the alternate uniforms are common among sports teams, and a “throwback” is synonymous with nostalgia.
“Basically it is a color scheme away from their normal primary colors,” he said.
In 1881, the Deadwood schools became the second established school district in Lawrence County, with two elementary schools and one high school.
The school body adopted the Bears as its mascot in the 1920s.
After that, the Bears became known for being a powerhouse in athletic and academic competition across the state.
In the 1960s, decreasing student enrollment and funding caused the Lead and Deadwood School Districts to begin merger discussions.
The last Deadwood High School Bears graduating class was in 1971.
In 1972 the Deadwood High School building was converted into an elementary and middle school.
This year’s Lead-Deadwood Baseball Association high school team consists of 13 players.
