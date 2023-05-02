By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood’s high school baseball team dropped an 8-2 decision to Chamberlain, Saturday afternoon, at Keene Park.
“Overall, I was happy with the play,” Golddiggers’ head coach Bob Nelson said. He agreed the defense played better than during the last contest played April 23 against St. Thomas More.
“Their one through five (hitting lineup) is pretty stout,” Nelson said in describing Chamberlain. “They were hitting the ball hard and hitting it in the gaps. Some of that stuff was just unavoidable.”
Chamberlain used four singles to build a 4-0 lead in the first inning. One of the Cubs’ runs scored on an errant throw.
Drew Janke laced a two-out double in Lead-Deadwood’s half of the first frame. He scored on Beau Wichterman’s single to bring the Golddiggers to within 4-1.
Lead-Deadwood’s third inning started when Sam Kooima singled. He stole second base, advanced to third on a Jaxson Burleson groundout, and sprinted home on Janke’s sacrifice fly to make the score 4-2.
Chamberlain scored once in the fourth inning and three times in the sixth to end the scoring. The 8-2 loss dropped the Golddiggers’ season record to 0-4.
Lead-Deadwood was originally scheduled to host Hot Springs on April 27. The cold, wet weather postponed that contest.
Janke and Kooima turned in one-run, one-hit efforts to pace the Lead-Deadwood offense. Burleson took the pitching loss.
Nelson said Burleson and Levi Siewart pitched well.
Nelson said the Golddiggers still have room to grow, but they are improving.
In describing the offensive approach, Nelson said, “Most of them are understanding it and getting better about it.” That approach centers on having a plan when a player steps into the batter’s box.
Janke said it is hard when a team like Chamberlain hits the ball as far and easily as it does. He added it is harder for Lead-Deadwood to hit like that.
Lead-Deadwood’s game plan was for Burleson and Siewart to throw strikes, let Chamberlain hit the ball, and get a few strikeouts, Janke said. He is the Golddiggers’ starting catcher.
“We’re progressing very fast,” Janke said. “Hitting, we got a lot more contact than the other night (against St. Thomas More), and our defense is getting a little bit better.”
Janke said the season is going well for him, and he is hitting the ball. He added his catching is also improving.
This is Janke’s second season at the catcher position. He described his on-field role as blocking the ball, catching strikes, and getting on base.
“Get better at blocking the ball, and hitting,” Janke said of the biggest improvements he wants to make from last season to now. He added he would like to improve his batting average and drive in more runs on offense.
Lead-Deadwood runs: Sam Kooima 1, Drew Janke 1.
Lead-Deadwood singles: Ethan Hess 2, Beau Wichterman 2, Kooima 1.
Lead-Deadwood doubles: Janke 1.
Lead-Deadwood pitching: Jaxson Burleson 4 innings, 5 runs, 9 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts; Levi Siewart 3 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
The Golddiggers are slated to host Belle Fourche on Wednesday, May 3. Game times are set for 5 and 7 p.m. DOVER, Del. (AP) — Ryan Truex joked that he held his breath in nervous anticipation during the last 30 laps of a race he had dominated from start. He worried when the caution flag might come out, when there would be a flat tire, a wreck, anything that could derail a 13-year wait for a NASCAR victory.
Nothing could deny Truex at the Monster Mile.
Getting choked up as he approached the checkered flag, Truex won for the first time in 188 career NASCAR starts across all three national series in the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway.
“People that know me, know that I’m not an emotional guy,” Truex said. “It took me a minute before I could key up and say anything because I couldn’t really talk. It has been such a long road and a lot of self-doubt along the way and wondering if it is ever going to happen, am I good enough to do this?”
The 31-year-old younger brother of former NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. sure was good enough on the concrete-mile track. He swept the first two stages and cruised down the stretch, leading 124 of the 200 laps to win by 4.82 seconds.
“This is for everyone that doubted me,” Truex said. “I belong here. I just proved that.”
Truex is winless in 26 Cup starts (none since 2014), is 0 for 73 in the Truck Series and hadn’t won in 88 previous races in the second-tier Xfinity Series. He did have a second and a third among his four previous starts this season in the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.
“Most people didn’t believe in me and I still did,” said Truex, who is from nearby Mayetta, New Jersey. “Just so thankful to be here. Just amazing. I was just waiting for something to happen. I was praying, please God, let me get to the end of this.”
Truex, who finished a season-worst 17th last Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, shares the No. 19 and has only one more scheduled Xfinity start this season.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.