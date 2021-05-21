SPEARFISH — Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche track athletes entered Thursday’s Region 8A meet at Lyle Hare Stadium.
Some athletes used this meet as a final tuneup for next weekend’s state Class A meet. Others sought to turn in a top-24 time or distance to qualify for state.
Belle Fourche won the boys’ team title at 169.5 points and finished second in the girls’ division at 150 points. Lead-Deadwood placed seventh in the girls’ division (45 points) and seventh in the boys’ division (36 points).
“We had a magnificent day,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Abell said. “We haven’t plaqued (finished first at regions), and I think I’ve had only one region runner-up since I’ve been there.”
Sawyer Clarkson and Aiden Giffin each won two boys’ events for Belle Fourche.
Clarkson won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes 47.52 seconds and the 3,200 run in a region meet record of 9:41.96. The previous record of 9:45.8 had stood since 1973.
Giffin’s titles came in the boys’ 100-meter dash (11.42 seconds) and the boys’ long jump (21 feet 0.50 inches).
Belle Fourche also set a school record in the boys’ 4x100-meter relay. Devin Nowowiejski, Anthony Budmayr, Wyatt Keegan, and Giffin placed second Thursday in a total time of 44.34 seconds. The previous record was 44.38 seconds set in 2001.
“Across the board, we had performances and efforts that I had never seen before as a coach at Belle Fourche,” Abell said.
James Pierce represented Lead-Deadwood in the winner’s circle. He won the boys’ triple jump at 42 feet 0.25 inches.
“I think we had a decent day,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Will Malde said.
Malde cited the efforts of several athletes including Pierce, who also improved his 800-meter run time at 2 minutes 6.25 seconds. Allison Mollman and Jocelyn Dirksen placed in the girls’ triple jump, with Mollman fourth at 31 feet 2.75 inches and Dirksen sixth at 30-2.50. The girls’ 4x100 relay placed third in 53.25 seconds.
Piper Rogers (third in girls’ pole vault at 7 feet 3 inches), Carter Estes (seventh in boys’ discus at 102 feet 5 inches), and Rachel Janssen (seventh in girls’ shot put at 30-10 and eighth in girls’ discus at 79-8) also stood out for Malde.
Event winners and other top-four finishers from Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche follow. Only events with area top-four representation are listed.
Visit the athletic.net website for full results.
BOYS’ DIVISION
Team scores
1 Belle Fourche 169.5 points
2 Custer 156
7 Lead-Deadwood 36
100-meter dash
1 Aiden Giffin (Belle Fourche) 11.42 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 4 Wyatt Keegan 12.15.
200-meter dash
1 Chael Thorn (St. Thomas More) 22.83 seconds. Belle Fourche: 2 Aiden Giffin 22.85.
800-meter run
1 Kaleb Wragge (Custer) 2 minutes 4.68 seconds. Lead-Deadwood: 2 James Pierce 2:06.25.
1,600-meter run
1 Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 4 minutes 47.52 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 4 Cole Hockenbary 5:07.92.
3,200-meter run
1 Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 9 minutes 41.96 seconds.
300-meter hurdles
1 Conrad Barrozo (Rapid City Christian) 43.79 seconds. Belle Fourche: 3 Nolan Wahlfeldt 47.25.
4x100-meter relay
1 Custer 44.19 seconds. Belle Fourche finished second in 44.34.
4x200-meter relay
1 Custer 1 minute 34.58 seconds. Belle Fourche finished second in 1:35.09.
4x400-meter relay
1 Custer 3 minutes 36.78 seconds. Belle Fourche finished fourth in 3:45.89.
4x800-meter relay
1 St. Thomas More 8 minutes 31.92 seconds. Belle Fourche finished third in 9:15.81.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Custer 3 minutes 45.56 seconds. Belle Fourche finished third in 3:48.63.
Shot put
1 Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 47 feet 0 inches. Belle Fourche: 3 Logan Goeders 42-1.50.
High jump
1 Trace Trainor (Rapid City Christian 5 feet 8 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Ethan Jensen 5-8, 4 (tie) Cole Hockenbary 5-2.
Pole vault
1 Winston Prill (St. Thomas More) 11 feet 3 inches. Belle Fourche: 4 Lane Longbrake 10-3.
Long jump
1 Aiden Giffin (Belle Fourche) 21 feet 0.50 inches. Lead-Deadwood: 3 David Morris 19-9.50.
Triple jump
1 James Pierce (Lead-Deadwood) 42 feet 0.25 inches. Belle Fourche: 3 Ethan Jensen 40-10.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
Team scores
1 Custer 167 points
2 Belle Fourche 150
7 Lead-Deadwood 45
100-meter dash
1 Tori Altstiel (Rapid City Christian) 12.87 seconds. Belle Fourche: 3 Mataya Ward 13.36, 4 Dru Keegan 13.50.
200-meter dash
1 Tori Altstiel (Rapid City Christian) 27.11 seconds. Belle Fourche: 4 Kailey Nowowiejski 28.84.
400-meter dash
1 Ramsey Karim (Custer) 1 minute 2.15 seconds. Belle Fourche: 4 Annie Jensen 1:04.25.
1,600-meter run
1 Jazzla Hutto (Hill City) 5 minutes 42.25 seconds. Belle Fourche: 2 Allison Hayes 5:54.22.
3,200-meter run
1 Allison Hayes (Belle Fourche) 13 minutes 13.30 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 3 Ava Allen 13:47.69.
4x100-meter relay
1 Hill City 51.97 seconds. Belle Fourche finished second in 51.99. Lead-Deadwood finished third in 53.25.
4x200-meter relay
1 Hill City 1 minute 47.91 seconds. Belle Fourche finished third in 1:52.61.
4x400-meter relay
1 Custer 4 minutes 10.94 seconds. Belle Fourche finished fourth in 4:37.67.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Custer 4 minutes 23.70 seconds. Belle Fourche finished third in 4:57.97. Lead-Deadwood finished fourth in 4:59.49.
High jump
1 Carlie DeBoer (Hot Springs) 4 feet 9 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Kaylin Garza 4-9, 3 Grace Clooten 4-9.
Pole vault
1 Josey Wahlstrom (Custer) 9 feet 6 inches. Lead-Deadwood: 3 Piper Rogers 7-3, 4 (tie) Jayna Prince 6-9. Belle Fourche: 4 (tie) Sloan Young 6-9, 4 (tie) Chloe Crago 6-9.
Spearfish will host both days of the state A meet on Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29. Sturgis will play host to both days of the state AA meet, with both days of the state B meet scheduled for Rapid City.
Events on May 28 will begin at 3 p.m., with the May 29 events getting underway at 9 a.m.
