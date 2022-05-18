BELLE FOURCHE — Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche athletes competed at the Region 4A girls’ golf tournament held Tuesday at Belle Fourche Country Club.
Host Belle Fourche fired an 18-hole 476 for third place in the team standings and a berth in the upcoming state Class A tournament. Three teams and the top 17 individual finishers advanced.
Thirty-four golfers began the tournament. Fifty percent of those athletes qualified, which is how the 17 was figured.
Chloe Schmoker shot a 104 to pace Belle Fourche and place fifth in the individual standings. Teammates Ayden Kummer (16th place at 122), Reagan Hatling (17th at 122), Denali Larson (21st at 128), and Tia Williamson (26th at 135) also competed for the Broncs.
All five will comprise the state team.
“It was a very pleasant surprise today to come in third,” Belle Fourche head coach Damon Lange said. “The girls rose to the occasion and had a good day.”
Lange said familiarity with the Belle Fourche course marked the biggest advantage his young team enjoyed. He added players tried to play efficiently around the greens and limit the number of putt attempts.
Schmoker turned in her lowest score of the season, Lange said. “She played her best round when it mattered the most for her team, and I’m really proud of her,” he added.
Gayle Thompson will represent Lead-Deadwood at state. Her 120 score enabled her to place 15th.
Two other golfers represented the Golddiggers. Ashley Lary finished 25th at 134, followed by Janel Hess (33rd place at 162).
Lead-Deadwood head coach Kim Hansen said Hess continues to improve during her first varsity season. Hansen added Lary earned a medal for her finish, with Thompson hitting well off the tee box in recent weeks.
St. Thomas More shot a 420 for the team title, with Custer second at 438. Those schools will also send complete teams to state.
Rylan Horning of St. Thomas More fired an 82 for medalist honors.
She finished 19 shots ahead of the field. Team scores and the individual state qualifiers follow.
Team scores
1 St. Thomas More 420
2 Custer 438
3 Belle Fourche 476
4 Hot Springs 479
5 Lakota Tech 489
6 Red Cloud 607
Little Wound and Lead-Deadwood did not field complete teams
State qualifiers
1 Rylan Horning (St. Thomas More) 82
2 Tobi Carlow (Lakota Tech) 101
3 Shauna Zacher (Custer) 101
4 Lauryn Robb (Custer) 103
5 Chloe Schmoker (Belle Fourche) 104
6 Jaida Jacobs (Little Wound) 105
7 Amity Strand (St. Thomas More) 106
8 Kanyen Mousseaux Begay (Lakota Tech) 110
9 Allyson Kattke (Hot Springs) 111
10 Jordyn Conlon (Hot Springs) 111
11 Charli Stamper (St. Thomas More) 113
12 Jordyn Uphoff (Custer) 117
13 Quinn Lewison (Custer) 117
14 Paetyn Carlin (St. Thomas More) 119
15 Gayle Thompson (Lead-Deadwood) 120
16 Ayden Kummer (Belle Fourche) 122
17 Reagan Hatling (Belle Fourche) 122
