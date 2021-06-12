Kyle Lawson returns to BHSU men’s basketball in full-time role

SPEARFISH —Black Hills State University athletics and Ryan Thompson, the Yellow jackets men's basketball head coach have announced the hiring of Kyle Lawson as assistant men's basketball coach.
"I am very excited to announce that Coach Lawson will be rejoining our program for the 2021-22 season," said Thompson. "He did an excellent job in his two years with us as a graduate assistant before making a great impact in his time at Dawson Community College this past season. Kyle possesses all of the traits necessary to be an elite college coach. He is intelligent, well organized, enthusiastic, personable, and a tireless worker.
“I look forward to watching Kyle continue to develop as a young coach, and to see the impact he will have on our program.”
Lawson returns to Black Hills State after previously working with the men’s basketball team as a graduate assistant for two seasons from 2018-20.
“I am very excited to rejoin Coach Thompson’s staff at Black Hills State,” said Lawson. “Having worked for him in the past, I know the expectations and excellence that he strives for every single day. I am very thankful for the opportunity to return to the Spearfish community and to contribute to future Yellow Jacket success.”
During the 2020-21 season, Lawson served as assistant men’s basketball voach at Dawson Community College under head coach Joe Peterson.
The Buccaneers finished with a 23-3 record and advanced to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament for the first time in school history.
Before that, he spent two years at Black Hills state as a graduate assistant with men’s basketball.
In his first stint with the Yellow Jackets, he assisted the team to its first RMAC regular season championship, most wins in a two-year period with 38 and first playoff win in the Division II era.
Prior to coaching, Lawson played collegiate basketball at MSU Denver for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. Before transferring to MSU Denver, Lawson played a year at Orange Coast College during the 2015-16 season. At OCC he played in 22 games and averaged 16.1 minutes, 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
Lawson earned his master’s degree at Black Hills State in strategic leadership, and his bachelor’s degree at Metro State, majoring in history with a minor in athletic administration.
