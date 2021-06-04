Kyle Kooima to coach L-D football team

LEAD — Kyle Kooima is Lead-Deadwood’s new varsity football coach. He succeeds Tom Tieszen, who stepped down after six seasons.
Kooima (pronounced KOY’-muh) comes to Lead-Deadwood after seven years in the Castlewood school system, where he was an assistant football coach along with his other duties.
“It’s always been kind of my professional goal to be a head football coach,” Kooima said of his decision to come to Lead-Deadwood. “It’s an interesting position, nice area to live.”
Kooima will teach high school chemistry, physics, and physical science in Lead-Deadwood. He taught many different classes in Castlewood and said he looks forward to focusing on certain ones here.
He has also coached youth football and spent three years as an assistant coach in Marshall, Minn. That latter squad played 11-man football, as he did while growing up.
“The biggest thing I want to accomplish is seeing boys turning into young men,” Kooima said in describing his coaching philosophy. He added wins and losses are part of the equation but wants to build relationships with the players beyond the field.
He and his family plan to move to Lead in early July. A daughter will be a high school senior, with a second daughter to be a junior. A son will be a sophomore; a second son will enter the fifth grade.
