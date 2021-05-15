Kyla Sawvell earns women’s RMAC track honor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State University’s Kyla Sawvell received the outdoor track and field Women’s Field Athlete of the Year from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).
Her efforts during the spring 2021 season include Athlete of the Meet honors for her performance at the RMAC Outdoor Championships.
Sawvell was named First Team All-Conference in the hammer throw (first place at 58.41 meters), shot put (first place at 14.84 meters), and discus (second place at 45.83 meters).
The sophomore earned top-five status in 13 events this season and placed first in nine of those over five meets.
Sawvell has qualified for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field National Championships, set for May 27-29 in Kingsville, Texas.
