Kristin Carmichael named BHSU’s assistant AD for student-athlete success/SWA

(AP) — In a move to continue serving and impacting the student-athletes and their experiences at Black Hills State University, Padraic McMeel, BHSU’s director of athletics has announced the hiring of Kristin Carmichael as the new assistant athletics director for Student-athlete success and senior woman administrator (SWA).

The assistant athletics director for student-athlete success is a newly created position and will serve on the director of athletics administrative leadership team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.