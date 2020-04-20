Kristi Steffes shares memories of 2016 CNFR title

VALE — Kristi Steffes still finds it difficult to put her College National Finals Rodeo barrel racing title into words four years after achieving the feat at Black Hills State University.
“The whole college, and college rodeo experience, is just really surreal: even more so now, I think, than it was at the time,” Steffes said.
“I have so many great memories from college, college rodeos, and the friendships that I built and the experiences I had.”
A national title is a mental goal for every rider while growing up. Athletes work toward that aim, and having that come true made it surreal for Steffes.
She completed four go-rounds in a total time of 56.09 seconds to claim the title in 2016. That included a 13.85-second clocking on the event’s final run.
Danyelle Williams of Blue Mountain Community College finished second. Her four-round total time was 56.24 seconds.
Steffes was not looking forward to the end of college or rodeo. “For it to end that way was just amazing, especially on a horse that I love so much and that my family raised,” she said. “It still gives me chills when I think about it.”
The relationship between that horse (Captain) and Steffes is also difficult for her to put into words.
Her sister Nikki competed on Captain’s mare through high school and college. The stud Frenchmans Guy came from a St. Onge family that are good friends with the Steffes clan.
Captain and Kristi essentially grew up together, spending time at high school rodeos where Nikki competed.
“That bond that you create with them: they don’t know if you’re competing for a national championship or if you are just at a local jackpot,” Steffes said. “They’re just doing their job because you ask them to.”
Captain is a 19-year-old quarter horse. They still compete together, but the schedule is not as full as it once was.
Steffes described Captain as a tough horse that works through a lot of adversity, including varying ground conditions. He knows it is all business when the pair reaches a rodeo, but he loves the crowd and rodeo music.
Most of Steffes’ current barrel racing occurs in the Badlands Circuit. A year’s schedule includes 30 to 35 professional events.
