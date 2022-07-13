Kolar resigns as Spearfish boys’ tennis coach

SPEARFISH — Cain Kolar has resigned as the Spearfish High School boys’ tennis coach after two seasons.
“It was really a tough decision. I’ve talked to a few people about it now, and I just keep telling them that while it’s a difficult decision, It’s kind of an easy decision,” Kolar said.
Kolar said his decision to resign was made on what’s best for his family.
“Just kind of knowing our family situation right now, where we’re at,” said Kolar.”I felt like my kids needed me, I wasn’t able to be there (during tennis season). So really it was a family decision.”
Kolar said he enjoyed his time as the Spartan boys’ tennis coach.
“Just reflecting back, two years with the program, the first year I had no idea what to expect,” said Kolar. “There was a lot of culture stuff I think I had to address in the beginning with the team. I think just having a new coach, players weren’t sure what to think of me and they tried to figure me out.
“I think by the end of that first year, we had gotten into a good swing of things.”
Kolar said he was proud to be a part of some of the team’s success.
“I’ll always remember the different kids that I coached the last couple of years. But in particular, I think about some of the seniors that graduated the past couple of years from the program. It was kind of fun to see them off, and a couple of them I got to see with some victories at state, and things like that,” Kolar said. “It was a great experience.”
