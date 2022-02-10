Knights of Columbus holds local free throw challenge

STURGIS — The Knights of Columbus Council #6341, in Sturgis, hosted their annual local free throw championship competition Sunday, at the Sturgis Armory.
Seven participants were awarded trophies and will advance to the district competition, which will be held in Sturgis at the community center at 3 p.m.on Feb. 13.
Local division winners are:
Girls’ 9-year-old — Spencer Proefrock
Boys’ 9-year-old — Ethan Abell
Girls 10-year-old — Sydney Andrzejewski
Girls’ 11-year-old — Brooke Sudbeck
Boys 11-year-old — Landon Crosby
Boys’ 13-year-old — Jaxon Cano
Boys’ 14-year-old — Jeren Andrzejewski.
“It is a great athletic outlet and helps to encourage the values of sportsmanship and healthy competition, said Terry Anderson, Co-chairman. “2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Knights of Columbus free-throw competition.”
The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic family fraternal organization with more than 1.8 million members in 15,000 local councils. Last year, the Knights donated more than 70-million volunteer hours and $170 million to charitable and benevolent causes, sponsoring projects to benefit their churches, councils, communities, culture of life, families and youth.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.