Kim Hansen resigns as L-D varsity volleyball coach

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood is starting its search for a new head varsity volleyball coach following the resignation of Kim Hansen, who officially stepped down after six seasons.
The Golddiggers finished 4-22 during the 2021 campaign. They fell three games to zero to Hill City in the first round of the Region 8A tournament.
“It’s an exhausting job. I’ve been coaching since 2001, and I’m excited to just be a parent, a spectator, for my kids,” Hansen said of her decision to step down.
Hansen said the Golddigger players deserve a coach who is 100% willing and wanting to do everything in season and out of season. “I was burnt out,” she added.
“It was not an easy decision, especially because it’s something that I’ve done since I was a senior at Augustana (Sioux Falls, S.D.),” Hansen said. She has coached volleyball and basketball during the past two decades.
Hansen said the Lead-Deadwood parents have been very supportive, and she loves the sport and players. However, she added was ready to step away.
Hansen and she and her husband Tim are most looking forward to following children Taylor and Cooper compete in their activities.
“My favorite thing is just the connections that I’ve made with these wonderful young ladies,” Hansen said. “It was to teach them a little bit about volleyball but a lot about life.”
Hansen said she will continue teaching physical education at Lead-Deadwood Middle School and coach the girls’ golf team this season and in subsequent years.
“I think what’s great about the program is that we’ve had great numbers of girls that stay in the sport,” Hansen said. “They continue to come back each year and work on their game.”
Coaching volleyball requires considerable intensity and has a great deal of pressure, Hansen said.
“Since I started coaching in 2001, it just progressively seemed to get more and more and more,” Hansen said of volleyball coaching. She added coaches do a lot behind the scenes to help their teams, raise funds, and oversee youth programs.
Hansen thanked the players, parents, and coaches with whom she was able to work for 20 years. Brooke Kappen and Ashley Hansen assisted Kim Hansen on the volleyball staff last season.
