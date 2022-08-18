Kicker’s Water Tank Crew

OPINION — Summer has escaped us, and hunting season is at hand. Archery antelope opens on the 20th of August and deer and elk start on the first of September.
In anticipation, hunters have been gathering data on the best locations to harvest food for their families or the big buck of their dreams.
I have been in contact with several clients as they prepare to come to South Dakota for their first hunts or return as old friends.
My old Mathews compound is still slinging arrows with accuracy and my generous children have gifted me with a new set of custom arrows that fly with greater force and deliver stronger penetration.
Each arrow is beautifully custom crested with my business name by former student Chris Egerdahl and I can’t wait to put them to good use.
The dry weather has complicated arrangements.
My dams haven’t seen moisture for several weeks and unless there are a few fortunate gulley washers in the near future, animals will be reliant on livestock water tanks.
Game and Fish and Parks is providing ranchers with funding to help extend their lines and establish new water sources, but haying has taken up the majority of my summer and I have yet been able to take advantage.
My main stock water sits at the bottom of a long draw and each evening it becomes a major hub of activity.
The fiberglass tank holds a thousand gallons of water and has been reinforced with posts and beams in order to keep livestock from climbing in and damaging the float that keeps it full.
I have attached trail cameras to the posts and get great enjoyment from the stream of wildlife that visit each day.
A few are beginning to attract my attention and I’ll be sprucing up the old horse trailer hunting blind that is parked nearby in anticipation.
The antelope provide the most pictures.
They visit in the best light when the sun is still high in the sky, and they come in full family units with does and fawns as well as the local herd buck.
The antelope rut begins soon and while the majority of the local herd has been raiding the irrigated hay fields to the south, more bucks will soon be on the run in an attempt to gather these does.
Some of my favorite wildlife viewing involves the highspeed chases that occur when the king bucks run off the lesser animals threatening their dominance.
There is a new housing development proposed to the north and I’m unsure how long the antelope will be able to withstand the increased traffic.
The elk rush in while on their morning trip back to the timber.
While the antelope provide full body images of entire herds, the elk most often provide only partial views.
Hairy necks stretched to fill the frame. Elk can weigh six times more than their little neighbors and are twice as tall.
When standing at the tank to drink, there are few that are far enough away to leave a full impression.
The mule deer arrive in twos and threes. Mostly young bucks with their first antlers still covered in velvet or does with fawns as side although this season has seen few fawns survive the coyotes.
One doe in particular shows signs of attack. Coyotes will leap for a hold on the necks and often end up with a mouthful of tender ear.
The photos show a survivor with an ear shredded into three curled strips. It looks like she’ll make it, but it must have taken all she had to escape.
Finally, there are the images of whitetail.
There are a few returning finally after their battle with EHD, a disease that dropped their numbers by eighty percent in my area over the last five years.
The cameras are set perfectly to capture the details of each bucks’ antlers.
Although still covered in velvet, I can begin to see the abnormal points poking out from the main beams.
These points are called kickers among the hunting crowd and are valued for their uniqueness and relative rarity.
Kickers are most common among older bucks and are a sign of maturity.
One buck has earned his nickname with frequent visits.
The cameras are showing some pretty deer and hunting season is almost here.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
