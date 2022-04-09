Kaylin Garza signs letter-of-intent

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche High School senior Kaylin Garza will take her athletic talents to the next level.
Garza signed a letter of intent Thursday to compete in two sports — volleyball and women’s basketball at College of Saint Mary. The NAIA school is located in Omaha, Neb.
“Going down there and visiting it, the atmosphere was just phenomenal,” Garza said. “The girls down there were like a unit.”
Garza also liked the small class size at College of Saint Mary, which she compared to the sizes in Belle Fourche. She plans on majoring in legal studies.
Garza’s future athletic goals center on enhancing her skills, and she hopes to advancing to that next level.
“Staying on top of my studies and making sure I take care of myself before sports,” Garza said when asked how she plans to prepare herself for college.
Garza agreed making this decision takes a lot of pressure off her shoulders.
“It was nerve-wracking not knowing what I was doing,” Garza said. “But now it’s easy.”
Garza thanked those who coached her in basketball and volleyball through the years.
Her basketball coaches were Angie Garza-Hunsley, Kylie Graslie, Kelly Keegan, Chris Riley, Kyle Ryan, Scott Slotten, and Bill Burr. Volleyball coaches were Garza-Hunsley, Janesa Ryan, Sidney Ederhoff, Holly Dobesh, and Loree Schlichtemeier.
“Every single one of my coaches always pushed me to be the best leader and teammate that I could be,” Garza said.
