Kaique Pacheco wins Unleash the Beast in Deadwood

DEADWOOD — Kaique Pacheco of Sao Paulo, Brazil, claimed top honors at the Unleash the Beast PBR event that ended Sunday afternoon in Deadwood.
Pacheco collected a total of 263.75 points on three go-rounds. His efforts included 91 points on the bull named “Medicine Man” in the final.
Maurico Gulla Moreira finished second, as he scored a total of 259.25 points on three go-rounds. He qualified for the finals and collected 89.25 points.
The top six finishers follow.
1 Kaique Pacheco 263.75 points on three go-rounds
2 Maurico Gulla Moreira 259.25 on three
3 Daylon Swearingen 178.25 on two
4 Cooper Davis 176.75 on two
5 Adriano Salgado 176 on two
6 Cody Casper 171.25 on two
Eleven riders qualified for Sunday’s finals after two days of competition. Those riders and their scores follow.
1 Daylon Swearingen 178.25 points on two go-rounds
2 Kaique Pacheco 172.75 on two
3 Cody Casper 171.25 on two
4 Joao Ricardo Vieira 171 on two
5 Mauricio Gulla Moreira 170 on two
6 Adriano Salgado 88.75 on one
7 Cooper Davis 88 on one
8 Cody Teel 87.50 on one
9 Silvano Alves 86.25 on one
10 Manoelito De Souza Jr. 85 on one
11 Derek Kolbaba 84.75 on one
A story in Saturday’s Black Hills Pioneer incorrectly identified the rodeo entertainer. His correct name is Flint Rasmussen.
