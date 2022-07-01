Justin Walker named new BF football and wrestling coach

BELLE FOURCHE — Justin Walker is the new head football and wrestling coach at Belle Fourche High School.
He replaces Scott Slotten (football) and Bill Abell (wrestling) who both resigned earlier this spring.
“I took a year (of schooling) at Black Hills State University, before I transferred back to Montana, and I really enjoyed the Black Hills area. We drove through it every summer on our way to Nebraska to visit family, and I’ve always enjoyed the time there,” said Walker.
The big reason Walker decided to continue the next step in his coaching career in Belle Fourche, “I went to one of their games when I was at Black Hills State, and I really enjoyed the atmosphere. They get a ton of people out for games, and you can tell that they enjoy it,” said Walker. “The kids are playing football in the field behind the stadium, all the high school kids are screaming in the bleachers, the parents are all talking and intermingling, I like that social aspect where football brings the community together.”
Walker graduated from Montana Western in 2013.
He played linebacker on the football team where he was named team captain for the 2012 season.
Walker has a lot of coaching experience in both football and wrestling.
He started as a defensive coordinator at a middle school in Billings, Mont., and at the same time he was a defensive line coach for two seasons for the Billings Wolves, an indoor football team league in the Indoor Football League. He then went to Washington where he was a coach for football and wrestling programs in Deer Park, Wash.
Then he went to Lincoln City, Ore., at Taft High School, where he was the defensive coordinator and wrestling coach.
Last year Walker was an intern strength coach at the University of Nebraska, for the summer, and then he got a job as a graduate assistant strength coach at North Dakota State University in the fall of 2021.
Walker doesn’t see any problems being a head of two sports.
“I’m pretty used to doing both, it’s kind of been my lifestyle my entire life. After football you get your wrestling shoes on and get your body ready for the wrestling season. The biggest thing is changing the physical conditioning from one to the other,” Walker said.
Walker has big expectations for the football program.
“Be involved in other sports. Be involved in the workouts. Be involved in the community. Be involved with your teammates. Be involved with your coaches. Just the 100% buy-in and effort,” said Walker.
For the wrestling program Walker wants to add fun back into the program.
“I want them to have fun. Wrestling is such a mentally- and physically-demanding sport on its own; you don’t have to add anything to it. Its about what you can do to make it enjoyable, and that’s something I really do enjoy, is that thought process,” said Walker. “You see a bunch of little kids and all they want to do is wrestle each other. How come 10 years later it all becomes something you don’t like? It’s because coaches take the fun out of it. As a coach I think I’ve got to bring the fun back into wrestling.”
Adam Nowowiejski, Belle Fourche’s activities director, said Walker is a perfect fit for both the football and wrestling programs.
“I’ve got high hopes for Justin Walker. He impressed all of us on the hiring committee (that included Steve Willard, Belle Fourche superintendent, and Mathew Raba, the Belle Fourche High School principal) during the interview,” said Nowowiejski. “He’s an extremely positive gentleman, and I think his passion and positivity are going to add a ton of things to both our football and wrestling programs. I think our kids our going to benefit greatly from him.”
