STURGIS— Jordan Proefrock, a Sturgis Brown High School social studies teacher, and former varsity girls basketball coach was honored at the girls’ basketball game Friday in Sturgis.
Proefrock will be inducted into the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame later this year.
Proefrock will join her sisters, Courtney and Taran, were previously inducted into the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.
“The coolest thing to me about being inducted into the Hall of Fame is joining my two older sisters, Courtney & Taran, who were inducted in the first class in 2012,” said Proefrock. “I’m also very thankful that my parents are getting to be present for all three of their daughters being inducted.”
Proefrock is the all-time leading scorer in Class A basketball for both boys and girls.
She is also ranked the number four girl and number six overall high school scorer with 2,815 career points.
Before going on to play basketball at Division I Jackson State, the Newell High School graduate was a five time South Dakota All American, Street and Smith and McDonald’s All American honorable mention, and on the all-star girls report top 100 point guards in America.
“South Dakota has a rich history of basketball so I’m very honored to be a part of Basketball Hall of Fame,” she said. “I spent a lot of time in the gym with my dad and sisters, so this is a special honor for my entire family.”
As a varsity starter, Proefrock scored in double digits in 95 of 97 games played.
She scored over 30 points in a game 35 times, and she scored over 20 points in a game 81 times.
She also held South Dakota state career 3-point baskets made at 303, and she is still listed multiple times in five other South Dakota record categories.
“As a former coach, teacher, and parent; this achievement means a lot to me because it really does show that hard work, determination, and persistence really do pay off,” said Proefrock.
Jordan will be inducted into the 2023 South Dakota hall of fame later this fall.
