1. Jordan Proefrock.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

STURGIS— Jordan Proefrock, a Sturgis Brown High School social studies teacher, and former varsity girls basketball coach was honored at the girls’ basketball game Friday in Sturgis.

Proefrock will be inducted into the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame later this year.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.