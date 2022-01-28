Jolley wins $1000 3-point shootout scholarship

STURGIS — The Sabers Farmers Union Insurance Agency three point shootout scholarship was awarded to Cale Jolley on Tuesday during the boys basketball game against Hill City.
Since the beginning of the basketball season, a three point shootout was held during half time and those making the shot were entered into a drawing to win the $1,000 scholarship.
Seven students were in the running from the scholarship, Joellen Cano, Reese Ludwick, Keeley Heikes, Kenna Goebel, Cale Jolley, Ridge Inhofer and Gavin Ligtenberg. Cale Jolley, a junior at Sturgis Brown High School (SBHS) name was drawn. Scott Sabers, Owner Farmers Union Insurance - Sabers Agency, talked about why they sponsor the scholarship.
“We believe in investing of the future of the students at SBHwS and this is a fun way to get them involved while also giving back to their post-secondary education,” said Sabers.
Jolley was in the locker room with the basketball team when his name was drawn but came right out to accept the award and share his thoughts on the win.
“Thank you to Sabers Farmers Union insurance, it is extremely generous. I am planning on going to college to become a Civil Engineer at SDSU. I also plan to join the military to become an engineering officer in the South Dakota National Guard. This will help me with my books and tuition on my path to become part of the National Guard,” said Jolley.
The Sabers family has owned the agency in Sturgis for since 1985 and added an office in Spearfish in 2017 and is dedicated to giving back to the communities that they live and work in.
