Black Hills State’s Joel Scott gets ready to power his way to the basket during Monday’s game against Regis College in Durango, Colo. Scott ended up with 26 points, and in the process became the Yellow Jackets all-time leading scorer, passing the record of 2,180 points set by Kim Templeton, who played for the Black Hills State from1972-1976.
DURANGO, Colo. — Black Hills State men’s basketball senior Joel Scott became the Yellow Jackets all-time leading scorer in an 88-78 loss to Fort Lewis College Monday night, in Durango, Colo.
Scott needed 16 points to surpass the record of 2180 points set by Kim Templeton during his career at Black Hills State from 1972-1976.
Scott hit a layup with 5:47 left in the game to break the record.
Scott finished the night with 26 points to raise his career total to 2,091.
He also finished with 11 rebounds, a block, and a steal, for his 11th double-double of the season.
Fort Lewis College scored nine unanswered to open the game, as their offense was hot out of the gates.
Black Hills State would fall behind 28-8 minutes later, and eventually trail by as many as 26, 51-25, with under four minutes left in the first half
In the final minutes before the break, buckets from PJ Hayes, Sindou Cisse and Adam Moussa helped the Yellow Jackets take some momentum into the locker room, though they still trailed 55-31 at the intermission.
To begin the second half, 3-pointers from Scott and Matthew Ragsdale, followed by layups from the Scott and Ragsdale, cut the deficit to 61-43, with 13:24 to play in the game.
The Yellow Jackets then went on a 9-0 run ,that included a Caelin Hearne 3-pointer, and a pair of Moussa buckets made it 67-55 with 8:12 left in the second half.
Minutes later, Scott scored six straight points, including his record-setting layup, along with a Moussa pull up jumper to cut the Fort Lewis lead to 80-67 as the clock ticked under three minutes to go.
A Moussa 3-point play, and another layup from Scott pulled Black Hills State back within single digits, 80-72, with 1:41 left on the clock.
Scott would elevate for a pair of dunks and Hearne drove in for a layup to keep BHSU within striking distance as the team began fouling in the final seconds, but it wouldn’t be enough, eventually falling 88-78.
The Yellow Jackets held the Skyhawks to just 32.1 percent from the field in the second half while themselves shooting at a 52.6 percent clip, after allowing a 69.7 percent effort by Fort Lewis in the first half.
Following Scott’s 26 points, was Moussa with 19 points to go with six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Cisse also had a well-rounded night after missing a pair of games due to injury, tallying six points, seven rebounds and five assists in his return. Hearne went 5-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from behind the arc to finish with 12 points.
With the loss, Black Hills State falls into a tie with Fort Lewis College for first place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Both teams are 22-2 overall, 16-2 in the conference, but the Skyhawks currently hold the tie -breaker after their win Monday night over the Yellow Jackets.
The two teams will meet again Friday in Spearfish with sole possession of first place in the RMAC on the line.
Tip off is set for 7 p.m., at the Donald E. Young Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.