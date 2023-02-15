BHSU Joel Scott_0424.jpg

Black Hills State’s Joel Scott gets ready to power his way to the basket during Monday’s game against Regis College in Durango, Colo. Scott ended up with 26 points, and in the process became the Yellow Jackets all-time leading scorer, passing the record of 2,180 points set by Kim Templeton, who played for the Black Hills State from1972-1976.

Photo courtesy   

of Dee Welch

Click to purchase this photo

 dee Welsch 2023

DURANGO, Colo. —  Black Hills State men’s basketball  senior Joel Scott became the Yellow Jackets all-time leading scorer in an 88-78 loss to Fort Lewis College Monday night, in Durango, Colo.

Scott needed 16 points to surpass the record of 2180 points set by Kim Templeton during his career at Black Hills State from 1972-1976.

